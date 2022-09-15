^

Health And Family

'Go for it!': Dimples Romana shares craziest thing she did for love

Kristofer Purnell
September 15, 2022
'Go for it!': Dimples Romana shares craziest thing she did for love
Actress Dimples Romana
Dimples Romana via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Having been married for nearly 20 years now, Kapamilya actress Dimples Romana learned a thing or two about love, and is more than eager to share what it has taught her over time.

In a virtual media conference for her upcoming project "Love Bites," wherein she appears with "Viral Scandal" co-star Miko Raval in one of the digital anthology series' episodes, Romana shared the craziest thing that she did for love.

"It was when I told myself to take the leap of faith and just go for it," the actress recounted. "To go with it without knowing what's ahead or where it's going to lead."

Romana explained that taking such a risk on love by redefining what it means for her: "We have so many expectations of love, but it can be easy, honest, and pure. It's not pretentious... it should feel passionate and not superficial, it feels right."

Taking the leap of faith for love is similar to a teaching by Atenean professor Fr. Roque Ferriols, SJ that goes, "Lundagin mo, beybe," which Romana agrees with but also cautions.

"Siguraduhin mo namang may kasama ka o kaya may sasalo, kasi ang hirap kaya lumundag!" the actress jokingly said.

But Romana reiterated that through love, life will lead oneself to the most beautiful places, "What could we have [in life] if we don't have love?"

Romana and Raval will star in an episode titled "Letter for Lea," which follows two middle-aged individuals whose love for one another has endured over time despite not seeing each other.

The two actors agreed that love spread through writing letters and reaching out over time and can be as pure as that of loving unconditionally.

"Love will come to you regardless of age or gender. This series is [proof] about it. Ang pagmamahal ay pagmamahal," Romana ended.

Romana and her husband Boyet Ahmee recently welcomed their third child Elio this year, after Calliee and Alonzo.

