Disney Store opens in Philippines: 4 unique items to score

MANILA, Philippines — The first and only Disney Store in Southeast Asia officially opened last week at Level 1, North Main Mall, SM Mall of Asia, Pasay City.

Aiming to bring shoppers the unique experiences and products that fans have come to associate with Disney Stores around the world, the SM Mall of Asia flagship location offers a retail journey for guests of all ages.

Since the store is the official home to shop the merchandise from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars, shoppers can look forward to authentic and high-quality toys and plush, stylish apparel, costumes, homeware and more collectibles — including select products from Disney Parks.

Inspired by unforgettable Disney story moments, guests can also discover photo spots and sculptures of fan-favorite characters in the store, including Disney Princess heroines, Queen Elsa, Winnie the Pooh, Spider-Man, Darth Vader, and of course, Mickey Mouse and friends.

Shoppers can look forward to a wide range of original merchandise, including:

Big Feet Plush

SM/Released An adorable alternate design of fan-favorite characters, these soft plush toys capture hearts with their big, overstuffed feet. These new huggable friends come in all shapes and sizes.

Disney Animators' Dolls

SM/Released Celebrating the heritage of classic Disney animation, Disney Store’s series of young heroine dolls created under the guidance of the Walt Disney Animation Studio's most renowned talents, brings each character to life in creative and authentic ways.

Costumes

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo From shoes to accessories, clothes and even wigs, the store offers complete head-to-foot costumes of all Disney Princesses, including mechanical wings for Tinkerbell. The store even has costumes for pets!

Get the official look of a Disney Princess, hero, villain or more for Halloween or everyday dress-up.

Drinkware, figural mugs

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Sip in style at all hours of the day with these eye-catching, three-dimesional, sculpted designs.

