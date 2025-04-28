From work to weekend: Here's why the vivo V50 Lite is ready for anything

The vivo V50 Lite comes with an impressive 6500 mAh BlueVolt battery that provides hours of uninterrupted use.

MANILA, Philippines — Some days are packed with deadlines, others are all about kicking back. And with how much we rely on our smartphones, they need to keep up with whatever life throws at us.

From powering through tasks to snapping photos on spontaneous weekend getaways, a solid phone should handle it all without missing a beat.

vivo’s newest vivo V50 Lite seems to fit the bill, offering a range of features you need at a price that won’t break the bank.

Priced for as low as P13,999, here’s what you get in the vivo V50 lite and why it’s your new go-to for everything from workdays to weekends.

1. All-day power with a 6500 mAh BlueVolt Battery

Philstar.com/Jap Tobias

Whether you’re answering emails, attending virtual meetings or catching up on social media during the workday, the battery will keep you going. And when the weekend hits, you can take it out for a day of adventures, knowing it will last through photos, navigation and entertainment.

Plus, the 90W FlashCharge feature means that even if you’re running low, a quick charge will have you back on track in no time.

2. Built tough for everyday hustle

Philstar.com/Jap Tobias

Even if you’re juggling your workday tasks or getting out and about on the weekend, the vivo V50 Lite has been built to endure.

With drop and scratch resistance, as well as IP65 and IP69 water and dust protection, this phone can handle accidental spills, drops, and the occasional rough handling.

You don’t have to worry about your device getting damaged easily, making it the perfect companion for both office and outdoor settings.

3. Capture stunning moments with the camera

Philstar.com/Jap Tobias

After a busy day, the vivo V50 Lite becomes your perfect companion for capturing weekend memories. With its powerful 50 MP Sony IMX882 lens and AI-enhanced features, it delivers crisp, vibrant shots in any lighting

Whether you’re posing for a portrait under the sun or enjoying a night out, the phone’s 2X Golden Portrait mode ensures your pictures look polished.

The Studio-Quality Aura Light Portrait feature, the only one in its industry, shines in dim settings, enhancing your face’s natural features and giving you a more three-dimensional look.

Comparison of without (top) and with (bottom) Aura Light

Plus, with the 8MP 120° ultra-wide lens (in the 5G version), your wide-angle shots are perfectly framed, and the AI Image Studio lets you fine-tune photos for even better results.

4. Performance that doesn’t let you down

Philstar.com/Jap Tobias

vivo V50 Lite is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, ensuring smooth performance across apps and multitasking.

As you switch from your morning calendar app to replying to a message and then dive into your latest game at lunch, the vivo V50 Lite glides through it all. No stuttering, no lag—just smooth, effortless transitions. The Dimensity 6300 processor helps keep things running smoothly, whether you're tackling work tasks or relaxing with a movie after a busy day. It’s built to handle multitasking with ease.

5. Crafted for style and comfort

Philstar.com/Jap Tobias

The vivo V50 Lite combines sleek design with thoughtful details. Available in Titanium Gold, Phantom Black and Fantasy Purple, the V50 Lite is as stylish as it is functional.

Its new Cushioned Diamond Design gives the back a unique, diamond-like texture, adding a touch of artistry to its look.

The high-gloss frame with a metallic finish gives it a more refined texture, while its slim profile at just 7.79mm—about the thickness of three coins—makes it the thinnest in its price range.

Despite housing a powerful battery, it’s comfortable to hold, making it easy to enjoy videos or gaming. Truly, it’s the cherry on top of your light and smooth experience with the vivo V50 Lite.

Ready for work and play

With the vivo V50 Lite, you get a phone that works just as hard as you do.

Its combination of durability, long-lasting battery, versatile camera features and smooth performance ensures that it’s ready from work to weekend.

Priced for as low as P13,999, the vivo V50 Lite is ready to go no matter where the day takes you. Pre-order from April 12 to 25 to get the following deals: limited edition vivo Buds, vivo VIP card with a 5-year battery warranty and six months extended warranty, and P1,000 discount.

Visit any vivo concept store, kiosk or authorized dealer nationwide to get yours.

Editor's Note: #BrandSpace story is created with vivo. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.