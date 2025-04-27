Mediterranean summer finds at Makati flagship store

Nikki Huang, merchandise manager of the Rustan's Group of Companies, talks about the summer 2025 collection of the upmarket retailer.

MANILA, Philippines — Rustan's Department Store held a summer event in its flagship store in Makati. Simply dubbed "Moments of Summer," attendees escaped into a world where Mediterranean charm met effortless sophistication.

"This summer event is our way of celebrating summer and all our brands. It is for shoppers to realize what we have to offer for the season. Each floor has its own set of activities. Customer service is very important.

"The brands we carry has expanded to cater to the market's ever-changing taste and to a wider age group," shared Nikki Huang, merchandise manager of the Rustan's Group of Companies. She also sits with the Business Development team.

Shoppers and revelers in white stepped into a season of sun-soaked elegance at the fifth level of its Makati branch. After a short soiree, guests were invited to view the fashion show at the store's second level, where most of the labels and brands for women were located.

The summer rendezvous was filled with fun activities, exclusive offers, special discounts and the like.

