More than a mall: How SM became a platform for planet-positive change

In partnership with Upgrade Energy Philippines Inc., the empowered Solar Nanays maintain and clean the solar panels that contribute to a sustainable future.

MANILA, Philippines — SM Supermalls once again brought sustainability to life across its mall properties with the successful celebration of Earth Day 2025, guided by this year’s global theme: “Our Power, Our Planet.”

In partnership with local government units, recyclers, artists, and community advocates, SM engaged thousands of Filipinos in mall-wide environmental activities designed to empower a greener, more sustainable future.

In line with its Earth Day, Every Day at SM commitment, malls across the country mounted interactive sustainability campaigns focused on three key pillars: renewable energy, waste management and creative recycling.

An insightful discussion about solar power with our Solar Nanays is shared during the Earth Day celebration at SM City Taytay.

Activations included e-waste drives, plastic waste collection caravans, community cleanups, tree-planting with local CENRO offices and hands-on art workshops using upcycled materials.

One of the most meaningful initiatives launched this year was the EcoTarp, a recycling initiative that converted used tarps to ecobags. In partnership with Tahanang Walang Hagdan, used mall tarpaulins were repurposed into reusable bags, demonstrating how upcycling can create both environmental and social impact.

The finished products will be distributed during SM’s Back-to-School programs.

A needlecraft from Tahanang Walang Hagdan conducts quality check of the repurposed bags and used tarps are given new life and purpose, while contributing to environmental conservation.

SM employees were also front and center, leading the R-D-C (Recyclable, Disposable, Compostable) bin awareness campaign to promote proper waste segregation. On-ground and online content created by mall teams helped amplify the message of everyday sustainability within their communities.

Through installations, murals and even digital content, SM celebrated not only Earth Day, but a collective movement toward an #SMWasteFreeFuture. These efforts are part of SM’s long-term vision of making malls more than just shopping centers—they are platforms for education, action and change.

"At SM, we believe that sustainability happens not in a moment, but in the everyday choices we make. Earth Day is just the spark—it’s what we do after that builds a better future," said Engr. Liza Silerio, VP for corporate compliance and program director of SM Cares for Environment.

(Left) SM City North EDSA, in collaboration with Kapitolyo Art Space, features an art exhibit made from reclaimed and recycled materials, proving that creativity plays a powerful role in protecting our planet; (right) eco-friendly activities and art workshops at SM City General Santos create a meaningful interaction to educate the new generation of advocates in creating a greener tomorrow.

(Left) SM Savemore Market Tacloban, together with Pintakasi for Landscape Restoration Inc., joins a meaningful Tree Planting and Clean-Up Drive in Tacloban City, strengthening their commitment for a more resilient tomorrow; (right) in partnership with Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSDS), SM City Puerto Princesa provides a platform to share informative and interactive discussions in empowering environmental advocates and promoting sustainable living.

“Through every waste recycled, tarp repurposed, and habit formed, we are shaping a culture of care—for our communities, and for the planet we all share,” Silerio concluded.

From solar-powered rooftops to grassroots art, SM’s Earth Day 2025 activations prove that when communities come together, every day can be Earth Day.

