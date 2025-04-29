Watsons Siargao: First and only global health, beauty, wellness store on the island now open!

Whether you're chasing waves or chilling on the sand, Watsons Siargao has everything you need!

Watsons, the most loved health, beauty, and wellness retailer in the Philippines, proudly celebrates the grand opening of its newest store in Siargao!

This milestone marks Watsons’ 1172nd store nationwide—and the first and only global health, beauty and wellness store on the island.

Opening its doors on April 11, Watsons Siargao embodies the brand’s commitment to making wellness accessible to every Filipino, wherever they are. It is located along Tourism Road, General Luna.

True to its mission to help customers look good, do good, and feel great, Watsons brings its trusted products and top-notch service to one of the country’s most iconic beach destinations.

Soak up the island vibes with summer-sizzling deals exclusive to Watsons Club Members! Enjoy grand opening offers such as a P30 off with a minimum single-receipt purchase of P300.

Be one of the first 100 customers on the store opening day to receive a special gift with a minimum purchase of P500. Don't miss out as the first 200 customers will also enjoy a discount of P100 on the opening day.

Whether you're chasing waves or chilling on the sand, Watsons Siargao has everything you need—from essential medicines and vitamins to the trendiest sun care and personal care must-haves. With 100+ brands to explore, your beauty and wellness journey just got a tropical upgrade.

Watsons Siargao is located along Tourism Road in General Luna, Siargao Island, near Kurvada.

For the latest offerings in health and beauty, explore Watsons’ 1,100+ stores nationwide or via the Watsons app or website, and use the O+O features such as the Click & Collect to conveniently get your health, beauty, and wellness must-haves.

Elevate your shopping experience by becoming a Watsons Club Member. Members enjoy more perks, greater discounts, and exclusive access to events and promotions. Join now for a fun-filled and rewarding summer!

Stay tuned for more Watsons updates and follow @watsonsph on Instagram, @WatsonsPH on Facebook, and @watsonsphilippines on TikTok.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Watsons. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.