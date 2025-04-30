Singapore Diagnostics wins ICT Initiative of the Year for homegrown e-SLIP integration platform

(From left) Paulo Mendoza, MD chief pathologist; Rojean Rodriguez, business manager for National Capital Region; Norely Gil, COO; Ritche Evidente, president and CEO; Jomer Panopio, IT and Networks director; Leslie Torres, COS; Ronabel Alcantara, Finance director; and Melvin Clamor, business manager for Mindanao

Healthcare Asia Awards recognizes digital innovation powering 800-lab network

MANILA, Philippines — Singapore Diagnostics (SGD) was named ICT Initiative of the Year at the Healthcare Asia Awards 2025 in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia, for its successful rollout of e-SLIP, a digital platform designed to streamline laboratory integration across hundreds of partner facilities nationwide.

The award highlights SGD’s growing leadership in healthcare technology, following its additional wins this year for Facilities Improvement Initiative and its third time recognition as Diagnostics Provider of the Year.

A premier laboratory in the Philippines and the local flagship of Singapore-based healthcare group Pathology Asia, Singapore Diagnostics set out to solve a major logistical challenge: how to digitally unify over 800 partner laboratories with its expanding network of 60 lab sites across the country.

While many would see this as an impossible task given the fragmented systems across Philippine laboratories, Singapore Diagnostics took the bold step of developing a homegrown solution tailored to the local context.

That solution is e-SLIP—the Electronic Single Laboratory Integration Platform—a digital system designed to connect laboratories regardless of their existing infrastructure.

Before e-SLIP, many partner labs operated with varying levels of digital maturity, often relying on manual forms, inconsistent result formats and delayed communication. These gaps not only made operations inefficient but also impacted the speed and accuracy of patient diagnosis and treatment.

e-SLIP was developed in-house by Singapore Diagnostics to address these challenges with a seamless, real-time integration platform. It allows any partner laboratory, regardless of size or system limitations, to electronically submit test requests, receive results, and synchronize patient records.

The platform eliminates the need for paper-based processes and reduces reliance on phone or email communication, which are prone to delays and transcription errors.

What makes e-SLIP especially effective is its adaptability. The platform was built to integrate with various laboratory information systems, which enabled smooth onboarding for partner labs with minimal disruption to their existing workflows.

This user-centric design ensured rapid adoption, allowing even resource-limited facilities to connect with Singapore Diagnostics’s central network efficiently.

The results have been transformative. Partner laboratories using e-SLIP now enjoy streamlined workflows, faster turnaround times, and more reliable communication.

Doctors receive results more quickly, which supports timely decision-making and improved patient outcomes.

Administrative overhead has also been reduced, as automation replaced many manual data entry tasks, minimizing human error and lowering operational costs.

Singapore Diagnostics’s implementation of e-SLIP demonstrates how information and communications technology (ICT) can drive real change in healthcare systems. It’s not just a platform—it’s an infrastructure solution that supports inclusive healthcare access by connecting large hospitals and smaller clinics alike to the same reliable diagnostic backbone.

This move toward standardization and real-time integration marks a significant leap forward in ensuring that accurate, timely lab services are available to more Filipinos, wherever they are.

Receiving the ICT Initiative of the Year award affirms Singapore Diagnostics’ commitment to leveraging technology to improve national diagnostics delivery. It also reinforces the company’s broader mission to make diagnostic excellence more accessible, efficient and equitable.

As Singapore Diagnostics continues to expand its reach, e-SLIP serves as a foundation for even more advanced digital integration.

With every lab connected, every test transmitted and every patient served, the platform helps build a smarter, more responsive healthcare system—one where better outcomes begin with better diagnostics.

To know more about Singapore Diagnostics, visit www.singaporediagnostics.com.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Singapore Diagnostics. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.