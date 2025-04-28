Singlife Philippines and Share Treats partner to bring financial protection into everyday gifting

MANILA, Philippines — Singlife Philippines, the country’s leading digital life insurer, has partnered with digital gifting platform Share Treats to offer Singlife Gift Cards, providing Filipinos with another easy and thoughtful way to share the gift of financial independence.

Through this partnership, Singlife Gift Cards are now available on www.sharetreats.ph and via the Share Treats mobile app at discounted rates.

Customers can send these e-vouchers instantly to friends and family along with personalized greetings and digital stickers—marking another milestone in making life insurance more accessible and giftable.

Moreover, Share Treats’ network of corporate clients can now easily integrate Singlife Gift Cards into their HR engagement, employee and client rewards, and marketing programs.

Using Share Treats’ flexible and free-to-use plug-and-play platform, administrators can distribute Singlife Gift Cards in real time—combining simplicity with strategic impact.

Singlife Philippines is currently the only life insurance provider on Share Treats, expanding the platform’s offerings into the realm of financial protection and underscoring a shared commitment to digital innovation and customer empowerment.

“What excites me with this partnership is that it provides customers another easy and convenient way for them to take their first—or next—step towards financial independence,” Singlife Philippines Chief Executive Officer Lester Cruz said.

“Our access to Share Treat’s corporate partners gives us the opportunity to make it clear and known to customers that insurance can be a reward and that insurance can be rewarding. I’m thrilled that right now, Singlife Philippines is the only insurance partner in the Share Treats platform,” Cruz added.

ShareTreats Innovation Corporation CEO and Founder Jed Lee also expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration:

“Share Treats has been serving casual treats, mainly groceries and fast food, for a long time. We’re happy to bring financial protection products into our treat-sending ecosystem in a big way. Singlife Gift Cards add a new layer of meaning to our offerings—empowering our users to send not just treats, but protection and peace of mind to the people they care about.”

The Singlife Gift Cards are available in P500, P1,000, and P2,000 denominations on Share Treats and are redeemable via the Singlife Plan & Protect App as Singlife Credits.

These credits can be used to purchase or pay premiums for any of Singlife’s full suite of insurance products in the app—including life, medical, income protection, and investment-linked plans.

In line with Singlife Philippines’ mission to provide a better way for Filipinos to achieve financial independence, Cruz expressed, "Singlife Gift Cards are excellent gifts. They have monetary value, offer flexibility, and can be redeemed for our best-in-class financial solutions."

"You’re essentially giving the gift of financial independence—and that’s something truly impactful. And for companies, it is an awesome opportunity for them to educate and enable responsible living for customers during their productive years.”

To send a Singlife Gift Card via Share Treats:

Go to www.sharetreats.ph or download the Share Treats mobile app. Log in, go to Brands, choose Drugstore & Wellness, and look for Singlife. Choose a gift card denomination. Enter the recipient’s mobile number and a personal message. Settle payment through your preferred online payment option.

To redeem:

Download the Singlife Plan & Protect App on Google Play or the App Store. Create an account. Tap Vouchers & Offers in the Account tab and redeem your Singlife Credits.

Share Treats customers can conveniently pay using popular e-wallets such as GCash, Maya, GrabPay and ShopeePay, making the process frictionless for individual users and companies alike.

To learn more about Singlife Philippines, visit www.singlife.com.ph or the following social media channels.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Singlife. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.