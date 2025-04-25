Sale alert on beach, travel essentials

Going to the beach soon? Stand out from the crowd with fun and vibrant swimsuits, like the Sassa Scarlet Blaze One-Piece and Angelfish Earthly Aura One-Piece. Accessorize with Stella Accessories’ flowy Skirt Wrap and the Liberte Tote Brina in Brown to really show off your summer style.

MANILA, Philippines — The sun is out and so are the cool summer essentials!

Living in a tropical country means we’re always prepared for the heat, wearing breezy clothes or making sure we have enough SPF (sun protection factor) and hydration. Summer is also perfect to go on that much-awaited vacation, so it’s high time to stock up on the season’s essentials.

Robinsons Department Store offers “Piece of Summer” campaign until May 15, where one can enjoy up to 50% off on select items in all branches nationwide and online stores. Get 0% interest for a minimum single-receipt purchase of P3,000 using your credit card.

On top of discounts, you get more perks like free gift certificates when you get a single-receipt purchase worth P3,500 from 10 a.m. to noon only on May 2 to 4. You also get a chance to win a free vacation for two to Boracay or a Honda Beat 2025 Motorcycle when you shop using Salmon Financial Services.

It’s time to bust out your dewy looks this summer. For a fresh-faced look, be sure to moisturize with Belo Soothing Aqua Hydrating Gel Cream and protect your skin with the Sola Cushion Ultra Matte with SPF 50+. You can also add some shimmer with Colurette’s BFF Eyeshadow Palette.

Whether you’re going on a road trip or flying abroad, traveling shouldn’t be a hassle. Pack everything in a spacious suitcase from Sky Travel and Portgear. Comfortable sandals from Privileged and sneakers from Gallardo will also be your walking BFFs (best friends forever) wherever you go.

