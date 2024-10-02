Southeast Asia’s first Disney Store opens in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The wait is over, Disney fans!

The first and only Disney Store in Southeast Asia officially swung open its doors last week at Level 1, North Main Mall, SM Mall of Asia, Pasay City.

Disney and SM, in a statement, said the store aims to bring shoppers the unique experiences and products that fans have come to associate with Disney Stores around the world.

“Disney Store by SM is more than just a place to shop. In bringing Disney Store to one of the largest shopping malls in the Philippines, we aspire for it to become a welcoming retail destination where guests look forward to creating memories with their loved ones,” said Rose Marie Dylim, President of International Toy World Inc. (ITWI).

“We are thrilled that Disney fans in the Philippines can connect with their favorite characters in exciting new ways at Disney Store by SM, with thoughtful collections and retail elements. We look forward to bringing the magic of Disney closer to home for guests of all ages, and creating happiness for them every day,” said Sara Grewal, Vice President, Retail, Disney Consumer Products Asia-Pacific.

The store is the official home to shop for Disney merchandise – from Disney, to Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars, with original and exclusive products for all ages.

Enhancing the store experience are interactive areas with giant digital billboards and character mascots. There are also plans to hold special events in the store.

Pictures are allowed to be taken inside the store – making it a mini Disneyland version sans the entrance fee!