What is inside Muji’s first, biggest Philippine flagship store?

MANILA, Philippines — Japanese lifestyle brand Muji opened its first and biggest flagship store in the Philippines in Glorietta 3 mall, Makati City yesterday.

The brand, in a statement, explained that the new store is designed to offer an immersive, comfortable, and enriching shopping and dining experience. Spanning three expansive floors and covering approximately over 2,600 square meters, it houses the largest collection of the brand’s over 2,500 meticulously curated products.

With high ceilings, abundant natural light, and interiors incorporating local materials such as Philippine reclaimed wood, the space, said the brand, aims to encourage relaxation and mindful shopping. It promotes a sustainable and minimalist lifestyle by offering a wide range of services to enhance the overall shopping experience:

Embroidery Service: Another customer-favorite, this service allows customers to personalize their items —such as clothing, bags, hats, and shoes — with over 200 embroidery letters and designs, transforming everyday products into treasured keepsakes.

Another customer-favorite, this service allows customers to personalize their items —such as clothing, bags, hats, and shoes — with over 200 embroidery letters and designs, transforming everyday products into treasured keepsakes. Stamp Table: For those who love creativity and self-expression, this provides a fun and engaging way to customize stationery. Customers can personalize notebooks, letters, and other paper products using an assortment of unique stamp designs, making ordinary items more special.

For those who love creativity and self-expression, this provides a fun and engaging way to customize stationery. Customers can personalize notebooks, letters, and other paper products using an assortment of unique stamp designs, making ordinary items more special. Green Plants: The brand encourages customers to reconnect with nature by offering a curated selection of locally grown, easy-to-maintain green plants. These plants are specifically chosen for their ability to thrive in the Philippine climate and serve as a simple way to create a more tranquil and healthier living space. Every plant is named and with ample description of what they are and how they can be cared for, making these plant kiosks mini botanical museums in their own right.

The brand encourages customers to reconnect with nature by offering a curated selection of locally grown, easy-to-maintain green plants. These plants are specifically chosen for their ability to thrive in the Philippine climate and serve as a simple way to create a more tranquil and healthier living space. Every plant is named and with ample description of what they are and how they can be cared for, making these plant kiosks mini botanical museums in their own right. Service Counter: Another unique essential feature of the brand’s stores, this offers a range of practical services such as personal consultations, home delivery for bulk purchases, order pickups, clothing alterations (for Muji items only), and spare parts replacements for select Hard Carry Cases.

To further engage and educate customers on the brand’s philosophy, there is an exhibition display on the ground floor, showcasing the brand's history, core philosophy of minimalist design and practical, quality products. It features iconic staples and explores the brand's manufacturing processes and design principles.

Such principles are reflected in the store's wide selection of garments, ranging from linen, cotton, Cool Touch, with UV (ultraviolet rays) protection, made of plant-based materials like corn, and more, not only for people of all ages, but also for pets. The store, likewise, offers furniture and schools and office supplies.

At the ground floor is the brand’s Coffee Counter and first bakery in the country.

Related: Japanese brand Muji opens first Philippine bakery

“At this store, we are offering our product lineup to cater to the local lifestyle and to provide a welcoming atmosphere and soft food service by incorporating the feedback from our local staff and customers,” Muji Thailand Southeast Asia Operations and Business Director Akihiro Kamogari said in his speech at the store’s ceremonial opening in Glorietta Activity Center.

“We aim to grow this store together with the community. Thank you once again for your interest and support!” — Video, photos by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Geraldine Santos

RELATED: Japan ambassador, Mariana Zobel de Ayala grace Muji’s flagship store opening in the Philippines