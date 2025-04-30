Without the ‘Pro’ tag, vivo X200 holds its own with its cameras, performance

Positioned as the base model in vivo’s flagship X series, the X200 doesn’t try to overcompensate with flashy extras—instead, it focuses on the essentials: strong performance, a surprisingly capable camera system and a sleek design that competes with its pricier siblings

MANILA, Philippines — These days, “Pro,” “Max” and “Ultra” are common sights in smartphone lineups, often fronting top-tier specs and features. These variants tend to get all the hype, while base models are sometimes left in the background.

But the vivo X200 makes a case for why the standard version deserves more than just a passing glance.

We recently spent time with the X200, exploring its key features and seeing how they stack up. Here’s what we can say about this promising device.

Design, display: An undeniable flagship feel

Even at first glance, the vivo X200 is every bit a flagship in form.

The X200 sticks to the sleek, polished design language of vivo’s premium X series. On the back is a large black circular camera module stamped with the ZEISS logo

Up front, you get a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 2800 × 1260 resolution. It’s sharp, vibrant and framed by ultra-slim 1.77mm bezels. The gentle curves on all sides make the screen feel immersive without being flashy. The display itself is no slouch.

Color accuracy is also a focus here, thanks to ZEISS Master Color Display certification—ensuring your photos and content look true to life from capture to playback. The display is sharp with a 2800×1260 resolution, colors pop, blacks are solid, and the 120Hz refresh rate keeps scrolling and gaming buttery smooth.

Camera: vivo-ZEISS collab always on point

The camera setup might just be the X200’s strongest suit. It features a trio of 50MP lenses—main, ultrawide and a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom—that work together to produce consistently solid results across various shooting scenarios.

Continuing its ZEISS collaboration, the vivo X200 camera system doesn’t hold back.

The VCS True Color Main Camera captures images with great dynamic range and on-point colors, handling everything from daylight scenes to high-contrast environments with ease. Low-light performance is surprisingly strong too, with the main camera managing to pull in detail and keep noise under control even in dim settings.

The ZEISS Telephoto Camera is another standout. Zoomed-in shots remain crisp and well-defined, making it easy to snap close-ups from a distance without major quality loss.

Whether you're shooting landscapes or tighter portrait-style frames, the X200’s camera system holds its own—even beside pricier counterparts.

We captured shots at various distances and under different lighting conditions, and the results were consistently impressive. Here are some examples, taken on day, dusk and night.

The photos speak for themselves: the vivo X200 doesn’t just have a camera setup that’s “good for a base model”—it’s simply a good camera that delivers solid results, period.

Performance, software, battery: Lasts and delivers

The vivo X200 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, delivering flagship-level performance that handles multitasking and gaming with ease.

Paired with ample RAM and storage, it ensures smooth app transitions and seamless experiences in demanding games like Call of Duty: Mobile and Genshin Impact.

On the battery side, the 5,800mAh capacity and 90W FlashCharge ensure long-lasting power throughout the day. Whether you're streaming videos, browsing or gaming, the X200 keeps up with your pace.

When it’s time to recharge, the 90W FlashCharge gets you back to full power in no time.

Using the X200 is a smooth experience—everything feels responsive, and there’s no noticeable lag.

Plus, Funtouch OS 15 introduces vivo's exclusive Origin Animation, giving the X200’s interface a fluid, responsive feel that adds to the overall enjoyment.

In short, the X200’s performance, software and battery life come together for a well-rounded, reliable experience—proving you’re not shortchanged even if you skip the Pro variant.

AI smarts: Cherry on top

From photo editing to note-taking, the vivo X200 integrates AI across multiple functions to elevate user experience. Features like Live Cutout and AI Erase make photo editing effortless, while AI Photo Enhance sharpens images for better clarity and detail.



vivo's collaboration with Google enhances tasks like note-taking, translation, recording and even Circle to Search, making the mobile office experience more intuitive and efficient for users.

vivo X200: A flagship that stays focused

Philstar.com/Jap Tobias

The vivo X200 makes a strong case for itself in a world obsessed with the Pro tag. It’s proof that you don’t need the most decked-out version of a flagship to enjoy premium features.

With a camera that stands out, reliable performance and an elegant design, the X200 is a flagship that stays focused on what truly matters. It deserves more than to be seen as a “basic” alternative—it’s a flagship in its own right.

If you’re opting for a top-tier experience, the vivo X200 is not just the safe bet—it might be the smart one.

Head over to the nearest vivo concept store, kiosk or authorized retailer to get your vivo X200 for only P57,999.

