Meet your favorite PVL stars at the Watsons Summer Fun meet and greet on May 8

MANILA, Philippines — Calling all volleyball fans and summer buffs!

The ultimate summer experience is here as Watsons, the most loved health and beauty retailer in the Philippines, brings the Watsons Summer Fun at the SM Mega Fashion Hall from May 1 to 8, filled with exciting deals and activities.

Don't miss your chance to meet and greet your favorite Philippine Volleyball League (PVL) icons Kim Kianna Dy, Jolina Dela Cruz and Fifi Sharma on May 8. They’ll share their secrets to getting “game-ready” and tips on staying fresh and hydrated during intense matches and summer heat.

Just spend a single receipt of P1,000 on participating brands and be one of the first 300 customers to win a ticket to the exciting Meet & Greet happening on May 8.

As the official health and beauty partner of the PVL, Watsons gives you the ultimate chance to get up close with your favorite players and has got you covered for all your summer needs.

The fun doesn’t stop there! Swing by the Watsons Summer Fun area, where you can explore a treasure trove of summer essentials, from sun care products to skincare must-haves and daily vitamins.

Watsons has everything to keep you glowing like a champ. Visit the UV Tech Station for personalized sun care tips and try out the newest sun care products. Shop from over 100 brands and protect yourself from the harsh summer sun, and keep your adventures going.

Watsons Club Members are also up for a world of exclusive rewards and surprises!

Spend at least P1,200 single receipt purchase of sun care essentials, and unleash your creativity at the charm station by crafting your own summer bracelet, or spend P800 to snag a limited edition Summer Sun Bag Charm for free. Beat the heat with a free ice cream when you spend P1,500 on sun care essentials in a single receipt.

Visit over 1,100+ Watsons stores nationwide and or via the Watsons app, or website. Use the O+O features, like Click & Collect or Express Delivery, for the ultimate convenience.

Stay ahead in the game! Follow @watsonsph on Instagram, @WatsonsPH on Facebook, and @watsonsphilippines on TikTok for all the latest updates.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Watsons. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



