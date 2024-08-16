Palgrave Macmillan adds 4 new entries to Animal Ethics Series

MANILA, Philippines — The Palgrave Macmillan Animal Ethics Series has added four new books to its over 40-volume series.

The book series explores the challenges animal ethics poses, both conceptually and practically, to traditional understandings of human-animal relations.

Series co-editor Andrew Linzey, director of the Oxford Center for Animal Ethics, noted that interest in animal ethics is booming academically.

"We've created a new library for students and scholars, as well as providing resources for emerging courses in animal studies. The series is multidisciplinary and international – and all with an ethical focus," Linzey added.

The four new books are Kimberly C. Moore's "The Case for the Legal Protection of Animals," Michael J. Glover and Les Mitchell's edit of "Animals as Experiencing Entities," Simone Ghelli's "The Suffering Animal," and Rebekah Humphreys' "Animals, Ethics, and Language."

"The Case for the Legal Protection of Animals" tackles animal legal protection based on humanity's shared interests and destinies with the animal kingdom.

"Animals as Experiencing Entities" is a collection of essays about the experiences of those with little or no power and the much-ignored issue of animal subjectivity.

"The Suffering Animal" is a critical and innovative reassessment of the contemporary debate on the human-animal relationship.

Finally, "Animals, Ethics, and Language" covers the central debates surrounding anthropomorphism in relation to human descriptions of animals, their lives, animal mentality, and meaningful communication in the non-human world.

