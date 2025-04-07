On the road to her dreams: Aspiring public servant shares inspiring story as a GrabScholar

As a GrabScholar taking up Business Administration at National University Fairview, Genille Gonzales is on her journey to her dream of being a public servant, fueled by her father’s dedication and the opportunities that the scholarship program has given her.

MANILA, Philippines — For Genille Gonzales, Grab and MOVE IT are not just transport apps—they represent the strides she is about to make closer to her dreams.

A daughter of a MOVE IT rider-partner, Gonzales has seen firsthand how Grab has transformed not just commutes, but also lives.

“My father inspires me and our whole family through his hard work and dedication. MOVE IT has helped him support our needs,” Gonzales told Philstar.com

“Seeing how much effort he puts in everyday reminds me that success isn’t just about personal achievements. It’s also about helping the people you love,” she added.

However, like many Filipino students, Gonzales is concerned about the financial strain her education places on her family, especially with the increasing costs of essential goods. This motivated her to seek ways to contribute, in her own way, to ease the financial burden her family faces. “It was always on my mind and made it hard to focus on my studies,” she recalled.

This guided Gonzales to apply for a GrabScholarship and when she was selected as one of the eight scholars in the latest batch of the prorgram, everything changed.

GrabScholar provides comprehensive merit-based scholarships for three- and four-year programs in Business, Sustainability, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) at any college or university in the Philippines. It caters to deserving students from various backgrounds.

In addition to full-ride college scholarships for select freshmen students, it provides financial support for 300 K-12 students and a career acceleration program for 150 aspiring business process outsourcing (BPO) professionals.

With her tuition now covered and a monthly allowance to support her needs, Genille expresses how she now has better peace-of-mind—fuelling her to devote more energy to her studies.

“Grab and MOVE IT have lifted a big burden off my family’s shoulders—from offering livelihood to my father, to social support programs like GrabScholar. Knowing that they believe in my potential and support my education makes me even more motivated to do my best.”

Lessons from the road

Gonzales' appreciation for Grab deepened after an encounter with a MOVE IT rider-partner. One morning on her way to school, she struck up a conversation with her rider, a man in his early 30s who worked at a call center by day and rode for MOVE IT at night to support his daughter’s education.

“He told me, ‘Pagbutihin mo ang pag-aaral mo dahil ang edukasyon ang susi sa magandang kinabukasan, lalo na sa pagtulong sa pamilya.’”

His words resonated deeply. They reminded her of her own father’s sacrifices and the silent struggles of so many parents working hard to give their children better opportunities.

According to her, that brief conversation became a lasting motivation for Genille, reinforcing her commitment to make the most of the scholarship she had been given.

A future of giving back

Gonzales dreams of working in public service, using her education to uplift others just as GrabScholar has uplifted her.

“This scholarship has helped lighten the load for our family, and that motivates me even more. I want to provide for my family and help students like me in the future.”

For now, she remains focused on her studies, determined to honor the opportunity she has received.

Her journey is just beginning, but one day, she hopes to be the one helping others move forward toward success.

Editor's Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with Grab. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.