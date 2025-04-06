Fair seals commitment to pet-friendly community, welfare

'All Fur Love' featured, from left: RHK Land head of sales Ehryq Young, PAWS education and campaign officer Sharon Bengzon-Yap, Pet Partner Philippines Inc. founder Dr. Gab Almera, Biyaya Animal Care co-founder and rescuer Rina Ortiz, and RHK Land head of marketing Martha Herrera-Subido

MANILA, Philippines — A good property developer respects not just human beings who are potential residents but also animals who may potentially come in as pets. Proper recognition of a harmonious coexistence between humans and animals has to be established.

To this, RHK Land and The Velaris Residences responded by redefining luxury to extend beyond opulent interiors and start championing the spirit of coexistence between humans and animals. They have established a more compassionate and pet-friendly environment.

One of the efforts that they have taken towards this goal was "All Fur Love: A Pet Fair and Their Humans," which took place at The Velaris Residences Show Gallery in Bridgetowne recently. It was held in partnership with Biyaya Animal Care, Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), Cats of Bridgetowne, and popular pet brands.

Aside from the booths put up by the partner brands, pet lovers who attended the event enjoyed free vet consultation with Biyaya Animal Care and photos at the Frisky Pawtraits pet photo booth.

The event also featured insightful talks by prominent voices in animal welfare.

For one, Rina Ortiz of Biyaya Animal Care discussed the state of animal welfare in the country and how individuals can contribute to positive change. Sharon Bengzon-Yap of PAWS addressed the humane management of community cats. Veterinarian Dr. Gab Almera spoke about responsible pet parenting and the importance of pet healthcare. Finally, Keith Salas of South City K9 emphasized the importance of dog training and how it can foster a deeper connection between owners and their pets.

For homebuyers with pets, The Velaris Residences’ stance on pets and animal welfare is a game-changer, since the estate has taken its commitment to animal welfare a step further by ensuring a more compassionate and pet-friendly community.

“I am very proud to say that The Velaris Residences is a pet-friendly development. Our pet policy will allow residents to have pets inside their units," said RHK Land head of marketing Martha Herrera-Subido.

The developer launched a TNVR (Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate, Return) program for the stray cats of Bridgetowne in preparation of the turnover of one of its towers in May.

"We've already completed two TNVR runs in partnership with Biyaya Animal Care's TNVR team, and we've successfully neutered and vaccinated 45 cats in the estate. We believe this program is groundbreaking and cements the company's commitment to animal welfare,” she added.

TNVR, or Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return, offers a humane, effective, and practical solution to managing stray cat populations. This method involves the humane catching of stray cats, neutering them and vaccinating them against rabies, and then safely returning them to their outdoor territories.

By preventing uncontrolled breeding, TNVR directly reduces the number of kittens born outdoors, thereby reducing their population over time. TNVR also significantly reduces nuisance behaviors associated with unfixed strays, such as fighting and yowling, so that it leads to a more tranquil residential environment.

Moreover, vaccinated and sterilized cats act as a natural, on-site defense, limiting the spread of diseases within the community and effectively deterring new, unfixed cats from entering and multiplying. This proactive approach fosters a healthier, more stable, and ultimately, more desirable neighborhood for all residents.

