Jodi Sta. Maria celebrates Naia a year after adopting airport stray cat

Jodi Sta. Maria and her adopted stray cat named Naia last January 2023. The actress saw the cat while she was in Ninoy Aquino International Airport in 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Jodi Sta. Maria celebrated National Kitten Day by looking back at how Naia has brought her joy and love after she adopted the stray ginger cat in January last year.

The actress posted a collage of photos with her and her beloved cat on Instagram last Wednesday in celebration of National Kitten Day.

"Adopting Naia has brought so much joy, love, and countless purrs into my life. Rescue kittens have so much love to give and truly complete a home. Let's celebrate the happiness and companionship our adopted kittens bring into our lives!" she wrote in Instagram.

The actress asked her fans to share their adoption stories and favorite moments with their beloved kittens. She also used the hashtags #AdoptDontShop #FurMomLife.

Jodi made headlines in January 2023 when it was known that she adopted a stray cat that she spotted while she was in Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

