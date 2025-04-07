All fur love: Pet fair held in Quezon City

MANILA, Philippines — To champion the spirit of coexistence between humans and animals, RHK Land and The Velaris Residences recently held "All Fur Love: A Pet Fair for Pets and Their Humans" in The Velaris Residences Show Gallery in Bridgetowne in partnership with Biyaya Animal Care, the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), Cats of Bridgetowne, TrueValue, Handyman, and popular pet brands like Pet Lovers Centre, Whole Pet Kitchen, Wooftop, Spoiled Pets Club, The Pet Project, Hyugo, Clifford and Felix, Fetch Naturals, Bow Wow, Cat Chew and Royal Canin.

Apart from the booths, pet lovers enjoyed free vet consultation by Biyaya Animal Care and a pet photo booth by Frisky Pawtraits.

The event also featured insightful talks by prominent voices in animal welfare. Rina Ortiz of Biyaya Animal Care discussed the state of animal welfare in the country and how individuals can contribute to positive change.

Sharon Bengzon-Yap of PAWS addressed the humane management of community cats. Veterinarian Dr. Gab Almera spoke about responsible pet parenting and the importance of pet healthcare. Finally, Keith Salas of South City K9 emphasized the importance of dog training and how it can foster a deeper connection between owners and their pets.

For homebuyers with pets, The Velaris Residences’ stance on pets and animal welfare is a game-changer. They welcomed news of the estate taking its commitment to animal welfare a step further by ensuring a more compassionate and pet-friendly community.

RHK Land head of marketing Martha Herrera-Subido shared, “I am very proud to say that The Velaris Residences is a pet-friendly development. Our pet policy will allow residents to have pets inside their units. But RHK Land’s commitment goes beyond our pet policy. In preparation for the turnover of our South Tower in May this year, RHK Land launched a TNVR (Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate, Return) program for the stray cats of Bridgetowne. We’ve already completed two TNVR runs in partnership with Biyaya Animal Care’s TNVR team, and we’ve successfully neutered and vaccinated 45 cats in the estate. We believe this program is groundbreaking and cements RHK Land’s commitment to animal welfare.”

TNVR, or Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return, offers a humane, effective, and practical solution to managing stray cat populations. This method involves the humane catching of stray cats, neutering them and vaccinating them against rabies, and then safely returning them to their outdoor territories. By preventing uncontrolled breeding, TNVR directly reduces the number of kittens born outdoors, thereby reducing their population over time. TNVR also significantly reduces nuisance behaviors associated with unfixed strays such as fighting and yowling, leading to a more tranquil residential environment. Moreover, vaccinated and sterilized cats act as a natural, on-site defense, limiting the spread of diseases within the community and effectively deterring new, unfixed cats from entering and multiplying.

