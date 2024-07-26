'Nobody gets left behind': Manila DRRM shares pets rescued during Typhoon 'Carina' onslaught

The Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office shares photos of their pet rescues while conducting operations in flooded areas of the city due to the rains from the enhanced habagat caused by Typhoon Carina.

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRM) shared photos of the pets they rescued during the onslaught of Typhoon "Carina."

"We're all inclusive," MDRRM wrote. '

"Ohana… nobody gets left behind," it added.

Social media users were delighted with the post, commenting their gratitude.

"Thank you for considering also the safety of (these) voiceless beings... it (gives) us (relief) seeing post (rescuing) not only humans but also animals," a Facebook user wrote.

"Nakakaiyak. Salamat sa mga taong pinadala ni (Lord) (para) (masagip) ('yung) mga taong nangangailangan ng tulong at mga (furbabies). (Thank you) po sa inyo. (Sana) po marami pa (kayong) matulungan at marescue lalong lalo na (ang) mga kawawang (furbabies) at mga cats,” another commented.

According to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the "Carina"-enhanced habagat (southwest monsoon) dumped 471 millimeters of rainfall between Wednesday midnight to Thursday midnight, surpassing the 455 millimeters recorded within 24 hours during Typhoon "Ondoy."

RELATED: From 'Ondoy' to 'Carina': Gerald Anderson comes to the rescue again