6 tips on how to protect your pets from risks of changing weather

Protect your pets from temperature changes and keep them in tip-top shape.

MANILA, Philippines — We have always been warned against the changing weather because it has somehow, to a certain degree, adversely affected us in the past.

When the weather shifts from hot to cold, exactly like how it is doing right about this time of the year, we are left scrambling for comfort and protection, and our immune system finds it challenging to keep up. When this happens, it is caught off guard and as a result, we can get allergies, colds and flu.

Did you know that the same weather-related temperature changes pose challenges for our pets, too? Just like us, they suffer from seasonal allergies, respiratory issues and discomfort due to sudden shifts in temperature. It is important to be mindful of their needs and take steps to ensure their well-being during these unpredictable weather patterns.

How about getting your fur baby a pet insurance?

For fur parents who want to be on top of their pet’s comfort and health in these conditions, here are some tips to keep in mind:

Ensure that they have climate-appropriate shelter

Just like you, your pet needs to have a comfortable place to rest that suits the weather – warm and cozy during cold spells, and cool and shaded during hot days.

Additionally, it is essential to ensure that your pets are well-suited to thrive in tropical climates like the Philippines, as some dog breeds, such as pugs and chow-chows, are more prone to respiratory issues and heat strokes.

Keep them well-fed and hydrated

Giving your pets a nutritious diet that supports their immune system can help them stay healthy and resilient against weather-related illnesses.

It is important to always keep your pets hydrated to prevent dehydration and heat stroke.

Exercise wisely

Our pets’ health is also closely tied to how much exercise they can do regularly.

However, it is important to adjust exercise routines based on the weather. Avoid intense activities during extreme heat or cold. A good rule of thumb is if it’s too hot for your feet, it’s too hot for their paws.

Stay on top of their grooming

Maintain regular grooming to keep their coat in good condition, which can help regulate their body temperature. Never shave your pet's coat too short, especially in hot weather, as it can expose their skin to sunburn and other risks.

Be vigilant for signs of health problems

Be vigilant for signs of allergies, such as excessive scratching or sneezing, and consult your vet if these symptoms appear.

With the country experiencing hotter days these days even when it is the rainy season, it is important to know the symptoms of overheating in pets. These include excessive panting or difficulty breathing, drooling, or increased heart and respiratory rate.

Consider investing in pet insurance

With the weather and temperatures constantly changing, it is essential to have financial protection in place for unexpected veterinary expenses.

Regional insurtech Igloo, understanding how important it is to keep your pets healthy and your finances secure, developed Pet Insure in partnership with Malayan Insurance and GCash. Pet Insure is a tailored non-life insurance product designed to safeguard the health of dogs, regardless of their breed. This product empowers dog parents to address their fur babies' needs comprehensively, from emergencies to accidents.

It provides a three-in-one coverage package, including medical reimbursement for veterinary care up to a maximum of P100,000, owner's liability coverage of up to P250,000 and a personal accident cover for dog owners worth P50,000. All of this is available for as low as P650 for a one-month coverage period through the GCash GInsure marketplace.

As responsible pet parents, it is essential to keep on top of any changes in your pets' health and behavior, especially with weather changes. Being a little bit more vigilant and being prepared for any emergency can make a significant difference in keeping your furry friends healthy and happy all year round.

