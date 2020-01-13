‘Keep your animals in an enclosure,’ pet owners told amid ashfall

MANILA, Philippines — After Taal Volcano spewed volcanic ash on Sunday, animals were among the most affected.

Bacolod-based rescue group for dogs, Pawssion Project Foundation, warned that "volcanic ash is poisonous to animals" just as it is hazardous to humans.

The group said small animals such as goats, chickens and pets are usually affected during such a phenomenon.

In light of this, the non-profit foundation urged pet owners to keep their pets in an enclosure or keep them indoors with proper ventilation.

“If the animals have prolonged contact with ash, it could adversely affect their eyes, skin, and respiratory tract. Therefore, it is recommended that, before excessive ash fall, you keep your animals in an enclosure,” the group said.

According to Pawssion Project, “the main problem caused by the ash is how it affects the grass that the livestock eats.”

“The ash fills the grass with minerals that can poison and cause diarrhea in the animals. By interrupting their usual diet, milk production is affected and weight loss can occur,” it said.

The group said it is best to store silos or bales in dry spaces to ensure clean food for animals.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one of the major operating components of the US Department of Health and Human Services, likewise, advised pet owners experiencing ashfall to bring their pets and livestock into closed shelters.

Meanwhile, to avoid getting pets lost, Pawssion Project advised owners to attach a collar with information in case they get scared, runaway and get lost.

It also called on the public to open their homes to stray animals if they can.

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society also gave tips on how to protect pets and animals during ashfall, adding that prolonged exposure to ashfall is fatal to animals.

It stressed that ash can cause respiratory problems.

PAWS added that ash is "abrasive and can do permanent damage to animal’s eye."

View the following measures to protect animals from ashfall here:

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals earlier sought for items needed for relief operations for animals affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano.