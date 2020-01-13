How to protect your vehicles amid volcanic ashfall

MANILA, Philippines – Several vehicles were covered with volcanic ash Sunday spewed by Taal Volcano.

The volcanic ash emission reached several parts of Luzon including Metro Manila.

This was triggered by the phreatic eruption of Taal Volcano on Sunday afternoon. Phreatic eruptions happen when magma heats underground or surface water and creates steam.

In view of this, automotive manufacturer Toyota Motor Philippines gave immediate measures on how its customers and vehicle owners affected by the Taal Volcano ashfall could protect their vehicles:

Wash your vehicles with pressurized water to remove ash from the vehicle's body, but do not wipe the vehicle while spraying water to avoid scratches on the vehicle's body.

Repeat if vehicle continues to be covered with ashfall.

If engine room is affected, bring your vehicle to your nearest Toyota dealer for proper engine cleaning. Please contact your dealer if you have questions.

Toyota Motor Philippines also advised the public to use protective gear such as raincoats and masks while doing the clean up of their vehicles.

To avoid other possible health risks, the automotive manufacturers also said vehicle owners should refrain from using their air conditioning system to prevent outside air from coming in.

“Use of the aircon system in ash fall conditions may pose some risks,” it said.

“Air filter must also be cleaned if vehicle is driven in areas affected by ash fall,” it added.

Meanwhile, it discouraged vehicle owners from driving during heavy ashfall.

On Monday, the management of Manila Light Rail Transit System Line 2 also said it would operate the trains without using the airconditioning system to avoid train damage.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised alert level 4 over Taal Volcano. It warned the public of heavy and prolonged ashfall.