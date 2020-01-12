This handout photo taken and received on January 12, 2020 courtesy of Renz Lejarso Guevara shows ash from the Taal volcano (not pictured) in the air, as seen against a church in the foreground in the town of Taal in Batangas province south of Manila. A volcano near the Philippine capital Manila spewed a massive cloud of ash into the sky on January 12, forcing the precautionary evacuation of thousands of residents, authorities said.
AFP/Courtesy of Renz Lejarso Guevara/Handout
Live updates: Taal Volcano eruption
PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - January 12, 2020 - 9:50pm
MANILA, Philippines — Taal Volcano in Batangas province may erupt within hours to days as Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has raised alert level 4 status Sunday evening.
The Department of Health warned of health problems that exposure to volcanic ash may bring.
The latest advisory from
Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)
