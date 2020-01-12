Live updates: Taal Volcano eruption

MANILA, Philippines — Taal Volcano in Batangas province may erupt within hours to days as Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has raised alert level 4 status Sunday evening.

The Department of Health warned of health problems that exposure to volcanic ash may bring.

The latest advisory from Phivolcs indicate s that areas in the general north of the volcano may experience heavy and prolonged ashfall.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)