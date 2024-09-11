Heart Evangelista invites Yoda, aspin in Balay Dako issue, to tea with pet Panda

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-socialite Heart Evangelista is extending her love for animals of all kinds by inviting Yoda, the dog involved in the recent Balay Dako issue, to tea with her own pet dog Panda.

Earlier this week, a Facebook post by a certain Lara Antonio went viral after revealing the Tagaytay restaurant would not let her Yoda, an aspin, inside despite having done so before.

The restaurant claimed Yoda wasn't allowed inside because of his size, but Lara thought otherwise because photos shown by staff had dogs bigger than Yoda inside the restaurant, leading her to believe Balay Dako was allegedly discriminating against mixed breeds.

Heart and other pet advocates criticized the restaurant for its "pet-friendly" claims and to show how much she cared for aspins, she shared several photos of Panda.

The actress' dog even has its Instagram account run by Heart, and following the Balay Dako incident, posted its own reaction.

"Anong walang breed???! Mas may breeding pa ako sa inyo ha. Loko mga 'to. Hello sa Aspin Society Elite," Heart wrote in the caption for Panda's post, referencing the aspin community that Panda leads.

Using her own account, Heart commented on Panda's post, "Go anak. Mind your vocab. Sayang ang masters degree."

In a separate comment, Heart urged Panda to invite Yoda to tea, an act celebrated by many of her followers.

Heart rescued and adopted Panda in 2015 after her father found the dog in Batangas.

Panda was recently in the news after social media users criticized Heart for placing an P11-million Bulgari Serpenti Viper necklace around her pet's neck.

