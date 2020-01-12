DOH cautions public on health effects of Taal ashfall

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health cautioned the public of the possible health problems that exposure to volcanic ash may bring after Taal Volcano spewed plumes Sunday.

As of Sunday evening, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has raised the alert status of the volcano to Alert Level 4 indicating "hazardous eruption imminent."

The DOH released an advisory that volcanic ash, which may contain powder-size to sand-size particles, may cause some health problems.

Those who are suffering from bronchitis, emphysema or asthma are advised to avoid exposure to volcanic ash.

Among the effects of volcanic ash are nose and throat irritation, coughing, bronchitis-like illness, discomfort while breathing and eye irritation.

Exposure to volcanic ash may also cause minor skin problems and injuries or death due to roof collapse or vehicular accident due to slippery roads and poor visibility, the Health department said.

To cope with ashfall, the DOH advised residents in affected areas to minimize exposure to ash by staying indoors as much as possible; keeping doors and windows closed; using damp curtains, blankets or clothing to avoid infiltration at home and using dust masks.

The DOH also recommended wearing goggles or eyeglasses to protect the eyes from irritation and to keep pets in a closed shelter.

The public was also advised to clear their roofs of ash and to observe traffic notifications and road safety measures.

Several areas near Taal volcano have also announced class suspensions for Monday.

As of 5:30 p.m., Taal volcano's main crater has generated a 10 to 15-kilometer steam-laden tephra column with frequent volcanic lightning that brought wet ashfall on the general north as far as Quezon City, Phivolcs said.