A man points at the ashfall that covered a car in Langgam, San Pedro, Laguna on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, as Taal Volcano spewed plumes and rock fragments to nearby areas.
The STAR/Mong Pintolo
DOH cautions public on health effects of Taal ashfall
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - January 12, 2020 - 8:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health cautioned the public of the possible health problems that exposure to volcanic ash may bring after Taal Volcano spewed plumes Sunday.

As of Sunday evening, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has raised the alert status of the volcano to Alert Level 4 indicating "hazardous eruption imminent."

The DOH released an advisory that volcanic ash, which may contain powder-size to sand-size particles, may cause some health problems.

Those who are suffering from bronchitis, emphysema or asthma are advised to avoid exposure to volcanic ash.

Among the effects of volcanic ash are nose and throat irritation, coughing, bronchitis-like illness, discomfort while breathing and eye irritation.

Exposure to volcanic ash may also cause minor skin problems and injuries or death due to roof collapse or vehicular accident due to slippery roads and poor visibility, the Health department said.

To cope with ashfall, the DOH advised residents in affected areas to minimize exposure to ash by staying indoors as much as possible; keeping doors and windows closed; using damp curtains, blankets or clothing to avoid infiltration at home and using dust masks.

The DOH also recommended wearing goggles or eyeglasses to protect the eyes from irritation and to keep pets in a closed shelter.

The public was also advised to clear their roofs of ash and to observe traffic notifications and road safety measures.

Several areas near Taal volcano have also announced class suspensions for Monday.

As of 5:30 p.m., Taal volcano's main crater has generated a 10 to 15-kilometer steam-laden tephra column with frequent volcanic lightning that brought wet ashfall on the general north as far as Quezon City, Phivolcs said.

"Areas in the general north of Taal Volcano are advised to guard against the effects of heavy and prolonged ashfall," Phivolcs said.

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: January 12, 2020 - 8:09pm

Get updates as Phivolcs issues warnings over Taal Volcano's unrest.

January 12, 2020 - 8:09pm

PHIVOLCS raised the alert status of Taal from Level 3 or "magmatic unrest" to Level 4, warning of imminent "hazardous eruption." This means that hazardous eruption is possible within hours to days.

In its 7:30 p.m. advisory, state volcanologists note having detected eruptive activity at the main crater of Taal Volcano as continuous eruption generated a tall 10-15 kilometer steam-laden tephra column or rock fragments and particles being ejected.

The activity is coupled with frequent volcanic lightning that rained wet since 11 a.m.

January 12, 2020 - 6:50pm

All flights to and from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport are on hold following the Taal Volcano's phreatic eruption. Passengers are advised to coordinate with their respective airline companies. — with ONE News

January 12, 2020 - 5:38pm

Phivolcs further raises the alert level over Taal Volcano to 3 (magmatic unrest) which means there is magmatic intrusion that is likely driving the current volcanic activity. 

The state volcanology bureau says that as of 2:04 p.m., Taal Volcano's main crater escalated its eruptive activity, generating an eruption plume 1 kilometer-high accompanied by volcanic tremor and felt earthquakes at the Taal Volcano Island and the barangay of Agoncillo, Batangas. Ashfall is currently being showered on the southwest sector of Taal.

"PHIVOLCS strongly recommends Taal Volcano Island and high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel, Batangas be evacuated due to the possible hazards of pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami," the agency says in its 4 p.m. bulletin.

"The public is reminded that the entire Volcano Island is a Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ), and entry into the island as well as high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel is prohibited. In addition, communities around the Taal Lake shore are advised to take precautionary measures and be vigilant of possible lakewater disturbances related to the ongoing unrest."

 
January 12, 2020 - 3:06pm

Photos of the ongoing phreatic explosion at the main crater of Taal Volcano.

 

 

January 12, 2020 - 3:01pm

Phivolcs raises Taal Volcano's alert level to 2 (increasing unrest) after a phreatic eruption Sunday afternoon. — with The STAR/Helen Flores

Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
