PETA asks for relief items for animals amid Taal eruption

MANILA, Philippines — Animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals called for items needed for relief operations for animals affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano in Batangas.
PETA has deployed its animal rescue team to provide food and basic veterinary care to animals at evacuation centers.
The organization said it is also ready to
"If you see any animals in need of help, please reach us on 0966-442-1708," PETA said.
"If you see any animals in need of help, please reach us on 0966-442-1708," PETA Asia said on Facebook.
PETA also asked for donations of the following items:
- Telescope (to search for signs of life on the island)
- Dog and cat food
- Face masks
- Leashes and collars
The agency also advised those in the southwest areas to stay alert against the effects of heavy and prolonged ash fall. — Patricia Lourdes Viray
Get updates as Phivolcs issues warnings over Taal Volcano's unrest. (Main photo by AFP/Bullit Marquez)
The private sector has chipped in its relief efforts to complement that of the government, the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation, which includes the country's largest corporations, says in a release.
Among the efforts are the distribution of face masks with the help of Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation and Metrobank.
"In partnership with Airbnb Open Homes, PDRF is also ready to provide temporary accommodations for response teams," it also says.
PLDT-Smart Foundation and Smart Communications is also providing 2,000 relief packs and 1,000 hygiene kits as well as communications support for Metropolitan Manila Development volunteers deployed to Batangas.
"One Meralco Foundation (OMF) also sent two solar mobile charging stations in evacuation centers in Alfonso, Cavite and is ready to distribute 3,000 relief packs for various evacuation centers in Cavite and Batangas," PDRF says.
"In anticipation of requests for support from the government and other response partners, Meralco has generator sets on standby, Manila Water Foundation is set to deploy 2,000 five-gallon units of bottled water, and Metro Pacific Investments Foundation has prepositioned 1,000 blankets, 1,000 mats, 1,500 shirts, and 100 pieces of water filters for families."
After a brief waning of activity following lava fountaining at 2:49 to 4:28 a.m. today, Taal's eruption resumed immediately with weak sporadic lava fountaining and hydrovolcanic activity at the main crater that generated two-kilometer high plumes, Phivolcs says in its 4 p.m. eruption update.
State volcanologists say heavy ashfall from the ongoing eruptions has fallen southwest in Cuenca, Lemery and Taal in Batangas.
A total of 144 volcanic earthquakes have been recorded in the Taal region since 1 p.m. Sunday, January 12.
Residents of Lemery in Batangas flee their homes Monday, January 13, as smogs of volcanic ash spewed by Taal Volcano besiege their town. (Photos by The STAR/Miguel de Guzman)
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority says it will set up two portable water purifiers in Sto. Tomas, Batangas later today. Sto. Tomas and Tanauan have been identified as evacuation sites for residents affected by the eruption of the Taal Volcano.
Michael Salalima, head of the MMDA Public Safety Office and Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Focal Person, adds that Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivares has allocated 1,500 bottled waters and food items which will be brought by the second batch of MMDA contingent.
3M, a company that manufactures N95 masks, urges the public to be vigilant and report cases of overpricing, market abuse and selling of counterfeit products by retailers to them or to the Enforcement Division of the Philippine Competition Commission at +632 87719-722 local 232 or enforcement@phcc.gov.ph.
The company adds that it has been working closely with the first responders of various government agencies and local government units as well as all authorized 3M channel partners to supply the necessary N95 respirators needed.
"We are closely coordinating with our sources of supply in the region and the U.S. to continue to replenish the inventory and ensure that the public receives authentic products with proper warranty."
