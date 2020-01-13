PETA asks for relief items for animals amid Taal eruption

MANILA, Philippines — Animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals called for items needed for relief operations for animals affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano in Batangas.

PETA has deployed its animal rescue team to provide food and basic veterinary care to animals at evacuation centers.

The organization said it is also ready to provide help to animals on Taal Volcano Island itself when permitted.

#TaalVolcano is erupting. PETA’s animal rescue team is on the ground right now providing food & veterinary care to animals, and are ready to help animals on the island itself when permitted. If you see any animals in need of help, please reach us on 09998887382. #TaalEruption2020 — PETA Asia (@PETAAsia) January 13, 2020

"If you see any animals in need of help, please reach us on 0966-442-1708," PETA Asia said on Facebook.

PETA also asked for donations of the following items:

Telescope (to search for signs of life on the island)

Dog and cat food

Face masks

Leashes and collars

Donations can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at PETA Asia headquarters at United 706, Fedman Building, 199 Salcedo Street in Legaspi Village, Makati.

The organization can als o be contacted at 8817-5292.

Alert level 4 is still raised over Taal Volcano, indicating that hazardous eruption is possible within hours to days.

Phivolcs reiterated its call for total evacuation of the volcano island, as well as high-risk areas within the 14-kilometer radius of the main crater.

The agency also advised those in the southwest areas to stay alert against the effects of heavy and prolonged ash fall. — Patricia Lourdes Viray