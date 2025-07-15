Emil Sumangil back on air after break from missing sabungeros report

MANILA, Philippines — GMA-7 broadcast journalist Emil Sumangil assured viewers he was alive and well after exclusively reporting the case of missing sabungeros.

In a Facebook video on GMA Public Affair's page, Emil thanked concerned citizens for asking updates about his condition, explaining he went on a brief vacation.

"Taos puso akong nagpapasalamat kasama ang aking mga kasama sa GMA Public Affairs, sa 'Resibo,' at sa GMA Integrated News dahil sa pagpapadala ninyo ng mensahe sa inyong lingkod, kung kamusta ako, kung nasaan ba ako dahil nawala ako sa ilang programa," Emil said.

The journalist shared he was safe, contrary to circulating posts on social media.

"Kabaligtaran sa ilang naglabasan sa social media, ako po ay buhay na buhay pero ang mensahe na 'to ay para sa inyo," Emil said. "Nais ko pong magpasalamat dahil ‘yung pag-aalala ninyo ay nakakataba ng puso."

"Nasa ligtas po akong kalagayan sa awa at kalooban ng Diyos Ama. Gagawin ko po ang nararapat para sa ating kababayan, alinsunod sa utos ng mahal na Diyos Ama," the journalist added.

Last week, Emil's wife Michelle thanked netizens for initiating calls to protect her husband and asked for prayers following Emil's report.

"Your concern, prayers, and vigilance brought light and strength to us during this time," Michelle said at the time.

