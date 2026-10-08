FHM stages comeback in digital format

The brand is now set to return in a format designed for today's digital audience.

MANILA, Philippines — FHM is making a comeback as a digital-first platform.

The iconic men's lifestyle magazine teased its return through bold red billboards, prompting curiosity among Filipinos who remember its original run.

Known for its mix of lifestyle, culture, fitness, gadgets, nightlife and entertainment content, FHM became a familiar name among Filipino readers for its humorous and cheeky approach to men's interests.

The brand is now set to return in a format designed for today's digital audience.

“FHM has always stood for confidence with a wink,” the brand said in its announcement.

Its new iteration will focus on digital content that can be accessed through mobile devices and designed to be easily shared across social media.

The comeback is expected to introduce FHM's signature voice to a new generation while reconnecting with readers who grew up with the magazine.

“What's different is where you'll find it,” the announcement read. “FHM comes back in a digital format, made for the way you read now: on your phone, between messages, quick to open and easy to pass along.”

The brand has yet to reveal further details about its upcoming content, with more announcements expected soon.

FHM was first published in 2000 by Summit Media, growing into one of the country's most popular men's magazines. Following the global trend and the parent British edition's suspension of print in 2016, FHM Philippines' last print issue was in 2018.

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