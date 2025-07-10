Emil Sumangil's wife asks prayers for journo's safety amid missing sabungeros reporting

MANILA, Philippines — Michelle Sumangil, the wife of GMA News reporter Emil Sumangil, asked for prayers for her husband following his report on missing sabungeros.

On her social media accounts, Michelle thanked netizens for initiating calls to protect Emil.

"Your concern, prayers, and vigilance brought light and strength to us during this time," Michelle said.

Michelle then shared a prayer for her husband, which received thousands of reposts across platforms.

"Dear Lord, thank You for Your constant protection and grace. We lift up Emil into Your loving hands. Surround him with Your divine shield and keep him safe from harm. May Your peace reign in our hearts as we trust in Your perfect will. Amen."

Emil exclusively interviewed the accused-turned-whistleblower Julie "Dondon" Patidongan regarding their claim that the missing sabungeros were thrown into Taal Lake.

Patidongan has accused tycoon Atong Ang and three other individuals of being the masterminds behind the disappearances — an allegation Ang has denied.

They also claimed that actress Gretchen Barretto is an accomplice to the alleged crime, as well as some members of the Philippine National Police.

