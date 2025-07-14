Families, witness file raps vs. 12 cops linked to missing sabungeros

E-sabong whistleblower Julie "Dondon" Patidongan speaks before the families of the "missing sabungeros" during the “Justice for All Sabungeros” press conference at University Hotel in UP Diliman, Quezon City on Monday, July 14.

MANILA, Philippines — The families of the missing "sabungeros" and suspect-turned-witness Julie “Dondon” Patidongan on Monday, July 14, filed complaints against 12 police officers allegedly involved in the disappearance of dozens of cockfighting enthusiasts.

The complaint was lodged before the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM). At a press conference, Patidongan publicly named the following officers:

Police Colonel Jacinto Malinao Jr.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Ryan Jay Orapa

Police Major Mark Philip Almedilla

Police Executive Master Sergeant Aaron Ezrah Cabillan

Police Chief Master Sergeant Arturo dela Cruz Jr.

PSMS Anderson Orozco Abary

Police Staff Master Sergeant Joey Encarnacion

PSMS Mark Anthony Manrique

PSMS Anderson Abale

Police Staff Sergeant Alfredo Andres

PCPL Angel Joseph Martin

Patidongan named one additional officer, but Philstar.com is still verifying the correct identity. The story will be updated once confirmed.

He identified Malinao as one of the alleged team leaders behind the conspiracy.

When asked whether any of the named officers had ties to the Duterte administration’s drug war, Patidongan said the specific disappearances were mostly linked to cockfighting operations. However, he suggested there may be some overlap.

“Itong tao, sila rin yung kumukuha ng mga druglord,” Patidongan said. (These people, they get the druglords.)

Witness breaks down over family threats. Patidongan became emotional during the briefing when asked why he chose to speak up years after the disappearances. He said his family had received threats.

“Okay lang patayin mo ako… patayin mo pamilya ko, hindi na pwede yan!” he said. (It’s okay if you kill me… but killing my family, you can’t do that.)

NAPOLCOM thanked Patidongan for his trust, but stressed that the officers he named will be subject to due process.

“After the evaluation, this could become a formal charge once our evaluators say ‘this can be filed, we have jurisdiction,’” said NAPOLCOM Vice Chairperson and Executive Officer Rafael Vicente Calinisan.

Renewed attention. Patidongan’s testimony has revived public interest in the high-profile case of the missing sabungeros that has been unresolved for years.

He alleged on national television that several high-profile figures were involved, including businessman Atong Ang and actress Gretchen Barretto.

He also claimed the number of victims could be far higher than previously reported, asserting that as many as 100 sabungeros were killed—not just the original 34.