^

Headlines

Families, witness file raps vs. 12 cops linked to missing sabungeros

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 14, 2025 | 6:53pm
Families, witness file raps vs. 12 cops linked to missing sabungeros
E-sabong whistleblower Julie "Dondon" Patidongan speaks before the families of the "missing sabungeros" during the “Justice for All Sabungeros” press conference at University Hotel in UP Diliman, Quezon City on Monday, July 14.
Michael Varcas / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — The families of the missing "sabungeros" and suspect-turned-witness Julie “Dondon” Patidongan on Monday, July 14, filed complaints against 12 police officers allegedly involved in the disappearance of dozens of cockfighting enthusiasts.

The complaint was lodged before the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM). At a press conference, Patidongan publicly named the following officers:

  • Police Colonel Jacinto Malinao Jr.
  • Police Lieutenant Colonel Ryan Jay Orapa
  • Police Major Mark Philip Almedilla
  • Police Executive Master Sergeant Aaron Ezrah Cabillan
  • Police Chief Master Sergeant Arturo dela Cruz Jr.
  • PSMS Anderson Orozco Abary
  • Police Staff Master Sergeant Joey Encarnacion
  • PSMS Mark Anthony Manrique
  • PSMS Anderson Abale
  • Police Staff Sergeant Alfredo Andres
  • PCPL Angel Joseph Martin

Patidongan named one additional officer, but Philstar.com is still verifying the correct identity. The story will be updated once confirmed.

He identified Malinao as one of the alleged team leaders behind the conspiracy.

When asked whether any of the named officers had ties to the Duterte administration’s drug war, Patidongan said the specific disappearances were mostly linked to cockfighting operations. However, he suggested there may be some overlap.

“Itong tao, sila rin yung kumukuha ng mga druglord,” Patidongan said.  (These people, they get the druglords.)   

Witness breaks down over family threats. Patidongan became emotional during the briefing when asked why he chose to speak up years after the disappearances. He said his family had received threats.

“Okay lang patayin mo ako… patayin mo pamilya ko, hindi na pwede yan!” he said. (It’s okay if you kill me… but killing my family, you can’t do that.)  

NAPOLCOM thanked Patidongan for his trust, but stressed that the officers he named will be subject to due process.

“After the evaluation, this could become a formal charge once our evaluators say ‘this can be filed, we have jurisdiction,’” said NAPOLCOM Vice Chairperson and Executive Officer Rafael Vicente Calinisan.

Renewed attention. Patidongan’s testimony has revived public interest in the high-profile case of the missing sabungeros that has been unresolved for years.

He alleged on national television that several high-profile figures were involved, including businessman Atong Ang and actress Gretchen Barretto.

He also claimed the number of victims could be far higher than previously reported, asserting that as many as 100 sabungeros were killed—not just the original 34.

JULIE PATIDONGAN

MISSING SABUNGEROS

NAPOLCOM

PNP
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Mix, mix&rsquo;: Human, animal remains recovered from Taal Lake, says Torre
play

'Mix, mix’: Human, animal remains recovered from Taal Lake, says Torre

By Jean Mangaluz | 8 hours ago
The Philippine National Police (PNP) confirmed on Monday, July 14, that a mix of human and animal remains were discovered...
Headlines
fbtw
Carpio: Congress resos won't sway ICC on Rodrigo Duterte's interim release

Carpio: Congress resos won't sway ICC on Rodrigo Duterte's interim release

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
Senate and House resolutions have been filed both in support of and against former President Rodrigo Duterte’s bid for...
Headlines
fbtw
Most Metro Manila residents support 15-minute city model &mdash; study

Most Metro Manila residents support 15-minute city model — study

1 day ago
A large majority of Metro Manila residents favor the “15-minute city” concept, where essential services like work,...
Headlines
fbtw
Dragging anchor from Chinese ship causes P11 million reef damage near Pag-asa Island &mdash; researchers
play

Dragging anchor from Chinese ship causes P11 million reef damage near Pag-asa Island — researchers

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
A Chinese maritime militia vessel that ran aground at Pag-asa Reef 1 and deployed a heavy anchor that dragged across the seabed...
Headlines
fbtw
Fil-Am students seek support for Tagalog language program

Fil-Am students seek support for Tagalog language program

By EJ Macababbad | 20 hours ago
US President Donald Trump’s war against Ivy League schools is hampering a petition by Filipino-American students to...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Dimalanta resigns as ERC chief, Palace confirms

Dimalanta resigns as ERC chief, Palace confirms

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
Energy Regulatory Commission Chairperson Monalisa Dimalanta has resigned, the Palace confirmed on Monday, July 14.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: New Caticlan Airport passenger terminal to be completed in 24 months

Marcos: New Caticlan Airport passenger terminal to be completed in 24 months

By Jean Mangaluz | 6 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, July 14, led the groundbreaking ceremony for a new passenger terminal at Caticlan...
Headlines
fbtw
In Masinloc, teachers turn youth rage over China into civic lessons
Exclusive
In Masinloc, teachers turn youth rage over China into civic lessons
9 hours ago
Headlines
fb tw
Fuel prices up by over P1 per liter, ending two-week price cuts

Fuel prices up by over P1 per liter, ending two-week price cuts

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 10 hours ago
Fuel prices are set to increase by up to P1.40 per liter starting Tuesday, July 15, after two weeks of rollbacks following...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with