'Extra sensitive and selective': Sofia Andres claims she can read people's auras

MANILA, Philippines — If one comes across actress Sofia Andres, it is highly likely she gets a good sense of one's vibe.

The "Iron Heart" star revealed on Instagram yesterday that she can read a person's aura.

"I honestly can read people, I can see their auras, their colours. I know that some of you will find these things weird. But I’m not afraid anymore," Sofia wrote.

The actress said that she has been a believer of energy since she was a little girl. She admitted that this ability is "both a blessing and a curse."

The post contained her hopes and aspirations for 2023, stressing that she is aiming to love herself more.

"I have been studying this gift for years and it really helps with my anxiety. I have always known that I’m different. I’m extra sensitive, selective and misunderstood," she added.

But what are auras? Are they real? Do they have a scientific basis?

In a Healthline article, artist Christina Lonsdale defined what an aura is.

“As human beings, we radiate a very low level of electricity that’s otherwise known as an electromagnetic field,” said Lonsdale, who is behind the aura photography practice called Radiant Human.

She also said that it is similar to vibes. "Vibes are short for ‘vibrational frequency,’ which is what an aura is comprised of,” Lonsdale said.

For her practice, she uses a specialized camera that uses hand sensors that pick up an energy field and a proprietary algorithm that matches the energy to a color.

In the same article, it is said that there are no scientific basis that established auras to be real.

Ancient practices and philosophies, however, believe auras to be real. It cited the Hindu scriptures Vedas where it said that the energy is expressed in seven layers that "correlate to a different element of your physical, mental, spiritual, and emotional health." These layers, it added, can influence overall health.

Auras come in colors and each color represents characteristics and qualities. For example, red stands for well-grounded, energetic and strongwilled. Yellow auras exude a friendly, creative and relaxed vibe, while those radiating blue are intuitive, spiritual and free-thinkers.

Sofia also included quotes from poet Rupi Kaur and wellness advocate Robyn Conley Downs.

"I’m excited for 2023 to come & Happy Holidays! Protect your peace," Sofia ended her post.

