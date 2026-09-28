Lalamove sets wheels in motion across Mindanao, more parts of Visayas

Interested partner drivers can sign up and take advantage of exclusive perks, including free registration with no top-up required, discounted LalaBags, and access to Lalamove’s Panalomove Driver Benefits.

Mobility and delivery services will soon be available in key cities across Mindanao and the islands of Panay and Negros

MANILA, Philippines — Leading on-demand delivery and ride-hailing platform Lalamove is expanding its footprint across the Philippines, bringing its services to key areas in Mindanao and further into the Visayas, beyond the island of Cebu.

True to its commitment to helping Filipinos move, the expansion reinforces Lalamove’s goal of providing fast, reliable and accessible delivery and ride-hailing services that support businesses, make everyday mobility more convenient, and create livelihood opportunities for its growing network of partner drivers.

The expansion marks Lalamove’s official entry into Mindanao, with services set to launch soon across key highly urbanized areas, including: Davao, Cagayan de Oro, General Santos, Bukidnon, Butuan, Iligan, Pagadian and Dipolog.

Meanwhile, Lalamove is also widening its presence in Visayas.

Having been serving Cebu since 2022—with ride-hailing services introduced in 2025—the company is set to expand further across the islands of Panay and Negros, opening new opportunities for individuals and MSMEs in the metropolitan centers of Iloilo, Roxas, Bacolod, Dumaguete and Kabankalan.

“We’re excited about the rapid growth of Visayas and Mindanao and are committed to supporting this progress with fast, affordable, and reliable delivery and ride services. Through technology and digitalization, we aim to empower more Filipinos, MSMEs, and partner drivers with reliable transport and logistics solutions,” said Djon Nacario, managing director, Lalamove Philippines.

Starting last September 1, interested partner drivers can sign up and take advantage of exclusive perks, including free registration with no top-up required, discounted LalaBags, and access to Lalamove’s Panalomove Driver Benefits.

These offers are designed to help new partner drivers get started and make the most of the opportunities available on the platform.

Since launching in Manila in 2016, Lalamove has been helping individuals and businesses move by making deliveries faster and simpler. As the company expands its reach, safety remains a key priority.

Lalamove also continues to prioritize flexible earning opportunities for its partner drivers. Since December 2025, its ride-hailing services have operated at zero commission, allowing partner drivers to take home 100% of the fare.

With its growing footprint across Mindanao and Visayas, Lalamove continues to bring its services closer to more Filipinos—helping businesses reach customers, making everyday journeys more convenient, and creating more opportunities for communities to move forward.

For more information about Lalamove and its upcoming activities, visit www.lalamove.com/en-ph/ or follow Lalamove Philippines on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Lalamove is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



