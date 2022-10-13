Sofia Andres upstages Janine Gutierrez, Marian Rivera at Jimmy Choo store opening with daring outfit

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Sofia Andres stunned in a daring black dress with high slit and a dangerously low décolleté at the recent Greenbelt 3 store opening of London luxury brand Jimmy Choo.

Andres capped off her red carpet ensemble with Jimmy Choo Antia heels and JC Envelope Pouch.

Also spotted at the store opening were Sofia's fellow actors Janine Gutierrez, wearing Jimmy Choo Oriana Malibu Gold heels and JC Envelope Pouch; Bianca Umali, Marian Rivera, Mikee Quintos, Paul Salas, and real-life couple Mavy Legaspi and Kyline Alcantara.

In the Philippines, Jimmy Choo is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc. The brand's 80-square-meter, third free-standing boutique opened on the last week of September, carrying the label's timeless Core collection in three key categories: Pearl, Crystal and the JC Monogram. It houses women’s items such as footwear, bags, small leather goods like clutches and wallets, and accessories that include sunglasses and belts.

The store also carries the visuals of its muse, model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner, the heroine of the brand’s Autumn 2022 campaign, a continuation of the "Time to Dare" series.

Captured on location in Los Angeles by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign embodies the glamorous, confident, and daring spirit of the brand and sees Kendall stepping in as a "modern goddess," commanding full attention against the backdrop of a private and decadent setting, her gaze and presence empowered, alluring and self-assured as she donned the collection's knee-high boots, off-duty essential sneakers, and clutch bags in the brand's signature fuchsia and metallic silver.

“The Core collection is a meditation on the heritage and future of Jimmy Choo. It’s a collection of key pieces designed to be treasured but also constantly evolving to suit everyday life — whether that’s working, playing, dressing up or going places — I wanted this collection to add something to all of those moments, delivering that extra lift. For me the most important creative elements that define Jimmy Choo are light, fantasy and design expertise — these are realised in the three distinct identities that we will reinforce and nurture every season. The collection pinpoints the fundamental visual DNA of our brand. Our essence. It’s who we are," stated Sandra Choi, Creative Director.

