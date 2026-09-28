Homegrown stories draw crowds as several Puregold CinePanalo screenings sell out

The festival’s seven full-length films and 19 student short films continue to screen at participating cinemas, with several late-afternoon and evening screenings for the coming weekend already sold out.

MANILA, Philippines — For Filipino moviegoers looking for homegrown stories, the 2026 Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival is proving to be a popular destination, with several screenings selling out within its first few days.

Long lines and packed lobbies greeted audiences on opening day, while moviegoers also took to social media to share updates on sold-out shows and remaining schedules.

The turnout comes amid ongoing conversations about the state of Philippine cinema, with the festival offering another indication of audiences’ continued interest in locally made stories.

“This year, Pinoy cinema has been the subject of much debate and discourse,” said Puregold CinePanalo Festival Director Chris Cahilig. “However, the success of our first day of screenings makes things incredibly clear: there remains a strong appetite for Filipino stories told by Filipino voices.”

The interest was already visible before opening day, with moviegoers lining up to secure tickets and festival passes at Gateway Cineplex 18 and TriNoma.

Among the films drawing audiences were the coming-of-age story “Apol of My Ai,” supernatural queer films “Patay Gutom” and “Multwoh (Patay na Patay sa ’Yo),” and romantic comedy “Stuck on You,” which puts a deadly twist on the genre.

The festival’s seven full-length films and 19 student short films continue to screen at participating cinemas, with several late-afternoon and evening screenings during the previous weekend being sold out.

Beyond the films, festivalgoers can also take home souvenirs and giveaways, including grocery bags, custom totes, pins and personalized souvenir receipts.

“Puregold CinePanalo is our treat to both artists and fans of cinema,” Cahilig said. “While we continue to uplift the stories of local filmmakers, we also strive to create memorable experiences for those who come to support these films.”

The Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival 2026 runs until October 4 at Gateway Cineplex 18, TriNoma, Fairview Terraces, Ayala Malls Feliz, Ayala Malls Circuit, Ayala Malls Manila Bay and Market! Market!

Regular tickets cost P250, while discounted tickets are P200 for PWDs, senior citizens, students, national athletes, and Aling Puring and Puregold Perks cardholders.

A P2,000 festival pass is also available at Gateway Cineplex 18 and TriNoma and can be used across participating festival venues.

Editor’s Note: This is a press release published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.