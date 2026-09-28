Jollibee, DreamWorks team up for global ‘Forgotten Island’ campaign celebrating friendship and Filipino culture

MANILA, Philippines — Jollibee and DreamWorks Animation are teaming up for a global partnership tied to the worldwide theatrical release of Forgotten Island, a new original animated feature that celebrates friendship, family, and Filipino-inspired storytelling.

The collaboration brings together DreamWorks, the studio behind globally recognized films including Shrek, How to Train Your Dragon, and The Wild Robot, and Jollibee, the beloved Filipino restaurant brand that makes your favorite Chickenjoy, Yumburger, Jolly Spaghetti and Burger Steak.

The partnership also brings together shared themes of friendship and togetherness. Forgotten Island draws inspiration from Filipino mythology and stories passed down through Filipino families, while Jollibee has long brought people together through shared meals and everyday moments of joy. In the Philippines, the collaboration offers fans an opportunity to experience the film’s themes and Filipino cultural elements through Jollibee.

At the heart of Forgotten Island, from the filmmakers of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, are lifelong best friends Jo and Raissa, voiced by Grammy and Academy Award winner H.E.R. and Filipino actress Liza Soberano. The story follows the two friends as they discover a mysterious portal leading to Nakali, a magical island inhabited by mythical creatures inspired by stories from their Filipino families.

Their adventure takes a turn when they discover that returning home comes at the cost of losing their memories of each other. Joined by a group of allies, Jo and Raissa must navigate the challenges of Nakali while finding a way to preserve their friendship.

The film features an international voice cast that includes Dave Franco, Lea Salonga, Jenny Slate, Manny Jacinto, Dolly de Leon, Jo Koy, and Ronny Chieng, bringing together global talent and Filipino voices in a story rooted in Filipino-inspired mythology.

“At Jollibee, we've always believed that some of life's best memories are made around the dining table. Forgotten Island is a beautiful and moving story that reminds us of the power and importance of friendship, something that has always been at the heart of our brand,” said Dorothy Ching, vice president for marketing of Jollibee Philippines. “Through this partnership with DreamWorks, we're excited to give Filipinos another meaningful way to celebrate friendship, create lasting memories, and share the joy of eating together.”

To bring the partnership closer to Filipino fans, Jollibee Philippines will introduce the limited-time Forgotten Island Adventure Bundle launching September 16 in Metro Manila and September 23 in all other regions, available until October 31 at participating stores nationwide.

The Adventure Bundle includes Jollibee's 1-pc. Chickenjoy with rice and Pineapple Quencher, the new Peach Mango Pie à la Mode with Vanilla Soft Serve, Jollibee's Peach Mango Pie with Chocolate Sauce, and an exclusive Forgotten Island Friendship Charm Bracelet. The bundle is priced at P389.

Inspired by the film, the exclusive Friendship Charm Bracelet serves as a collectible that fans can take home as a memento of the partnership and the friendships celebrated in Forgotten Island.

The Forgotten Island Adventure Bundle will be available through dine-in, takeout, and drive-thru, while supplies last.

Forgotten Island, distributed by Universal Pictures, opens in Philippine cinemas on September 23, 2026.

Editor’s Note: This is a press release from Jollibee. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.