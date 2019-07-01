MOTHER'S DAY
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Huawei opened its 150th experience store at the Podium on June 22.
Photo Release
Huawei remains strong in Philippines with opening of 150th store
(Philstar.com) - July 1, 2019 - 10:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Global tech giant, Huawei, opened its 150th experience store at The Podium on June 22, marking an important milestone for the brand. Huawei’s newest experience store is located at 3rd floor of the newly opened section of the high-end mall.

Huawei Consumer Business Group Head of Sales, Jeff Dy, head of sales for Huawei Consumer Business Group, thanked everyone for the unwavering support that they’ve been getting from media, retailers, and local consumers that helped Huawei become one of the top brands in the country. He also stressed his appreciation to the dealers’ efforts in holding their own sales and after-sales initiatives.

“I can proudly say that Huawei is devoted to its consumers—we will continue to listen and provide technology that are beneficial to them; this is how committed the brand is to its consumers” said Dy.

“Huawei is one of our trusted partners and we are very happy to be part of their success in the Philippines”, says Jason Tan from Aerophone. “We rally with Huawei because from the beginning, we share common values of putting our consumers first and making sure that we offer top notch technologies to make their everyday lives easier."

(From left) Jeff Dy, head of sales for Huawei, Jason Tan, chief executive officer of Aerophone, Nona Go-Castañares, representative from the Podium, and Droz Cuevas, region business head. Photo Release

Huawei moving forward

Huawei is now steadily rolling out EMUI 9.1 updates to all users globally, even as installation numbers of the previous version, 9.0, nears 100 million devices. The update comes with plenty of new features and upgrades that will further enhance the user experience on all compatible Huawei phones.

Huawei is currently rolling out EMUI 9.1 updates that comes with useful new features for an enhanced user experience. Photo Release

All Huawei users will still continue to enjoy the high-quality services from Huawei. This commitment accompanies the innovative, future-proof nature of Huawei’s technology as well as being part of the company’s dedication to providing unparalleled customer support and satisfaction.

 

For more information, visit the Huawei Philippines website at https://consumer.huawei.com/ph/

HUAWEI PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Sponsored
2 days ago
Promo alert: Huawei offers special deals in appreciation of Filipino consumers!
2 days ago
Are you starting to feel the blues from the rainy season? Then a new smartphone—packed with amazing features that guarantee...
On the Radar
Partner
3 days ago
Ready for more music on #FetePH25’s 2nd weekend?
3 days ago
Fete-stivities continue in Intramuros, Baguio, Laguna, Palawan and more.
On the Radar
3 days ago
Bongga! What having Philippine English words in the Oxford English Dictionary means
3 days ago
There is a bongga reason why this is something to rejoice about.
On the Radar
Sponsored
3 days ago
EastWest spotlights automotive dealer partners during appreciation night
3 days ago
EastWest, having achieved double-digit growth in the previous year, held a night of celebration to thank its valued dealer...
On the Radar
Sponsored
4 days ago
Are you the next ‘EntrePinoy’? – Greenhills opens nationwide search
By Gerald Dizon | 4 days ago
Greenhills and Mercato Centrale launch a one-of-a-kind competition giving aspiring entrepreneurs a chance to build successful...
On the Radar
16 days ago
First Filipino New Zealand parliamentarian champions Pinoy values in maiden speech
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 16 days ago
In his speech, Garcia highlighted values of being pro-God, pro-life and pro-family.
On the Radar
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with