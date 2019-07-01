Huawei remains strong in Philippines with opening of 150th store

MANILA, Philippines — Global tech giant, Huawei, opened its 150th experience store at The Podium on June 22, marking an important milestone for the brand. Huawei’s newest experience store is located at 3rd floor of the newly opened section of the high-end mall.

Huawei Consumer Business Group Head of Sales, Jeff Dy, head of sales for Huawei Consumer Business Group, thanked everyone for the unwavering support that they’ve been getting from media, retailers, and local consumers that helped Huawei become one of the top brands in the country. He also stressed his appreciation to the dealers’ efforts in holding their own sales and after-sales initiatives.

“I can proudly say that Huawei is devoted to its consumers—we will continue to listen and provide technology that are beneficial to them; this is how committed the brand is to its consumers” said Dy.

“Huawei is one of our trusted partners and we are very happy to be part of their success in the Philippines”, says Jason Tan from Aerophone. “We rally with Huawei because from the beginning, we share common values of putting our consumers first and making sure that we offer top notch technologies to make their everyday lives easier."

(From left) Jeff Dy, head of sales for Huawei, Jason Tan, chief executive officer of Aerophone, Nona Go-Castañares, representative from the Podium, and Droz Cuevas, region business head. Photo Release

Huawei moving forward

Huawei is now steadily rolling out EMUI 9.1 updates to all users globally, even as installation numbers of the previous version, 9.0, nears 100 million devices. The update comes with plenty of new features and upgrades that will further enhance the user experience on all compatible Huawei phones.

Huawei is currently rolling out EMUI 9.1 updates that comes with useful new features for an enhanced user experience. Photo Release

All Huawei users will still continue to enjoy the high-quality services from Huawei. This commitment accompanies the innovative, future-proof nature of Huawei’s technology as well as being part of the company’s dedication to providing unparalleled customer support and satisfaction.

For more information, visit the Huawei Philippines website at https://consumer.huawei.com/ph/