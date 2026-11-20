SM empowers youth-driven innovation at the Sustainability Summit North Luzon

This year’s assembly, with the theme: “Building Climate-Resilient and Sustainable Food Systems for the Future,” was hosted in SM City Urdaneta Central, Pangasinan—one of the country’s agricultural load-bearing regions.

MANILA, Philippines — Following the successful mounting of its youth-oriented programs in Metro Manila, SM through its sustainability arm and SM Cares reinforced its commitment to empower community opportunities through the youth, as well as enhance their agency to care for the environment with the third annual Sustainability Summit.

Mounted in partnership with the Department of Science and Technology, the Department of Agriculture, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, as well as the Region I offices of the Commission on Higher Education and the Department of Trade and Industry, the summit aims to encourage scientific research and innovation among local students at their most-loved SM Supermalls.

This year’s assembly, with the theme: “Building Climate-Resilient and Sustainable Food Systems for the Future,” was hosted in SM City Urdaneta Central, Pangasinan—one of the country’s agricultural load-bearing regions.

With the prolonged dry spell and resource disruptions expected to be brought about by the El Niño season, the region faces an immense challenge in reinforcing resilience in local agricultural as well as aquatic production and trade.

“SM’s third Sustainability Summit in Region I aligns with our corporate purpose of safeguarding the natural resources of our surrounding communities,” said Mr. Royston Cabuñag, SM Supermalls assistant vice president and program director for SM Cares Children and Youth. “Through programs like this, we hope to involve our youth in advancing discussions on sustainability, food security, entrepreneurship, and technology-driven innovation in the spaces we transform for them.”

Through the Sustainable Food and Agritech Innovation Challenge Pitch Competition, student teams presented innovative business ideas aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals which not only contribute to generational sustainability but can enhance agricultural resilience in their local communities.

The program further championed the importance of multi-sector partnerships among government agencies and stakeholders in building climate-resilient and sustainable food systems. It emphasized the need to empower farmers, fishers, entrepreneurs, students, government, and industry stakeholders to collaborate, innovate, and create sustainable solutions that advance food security, environmental stewardship, and inclusive community development.

Through initiatives such as the Sustainability Summit 2026, SM Supermalls continues to advance its “SM for MSMEs” advocacy by supporting youth development, empowering aspiring entrepreneurs and innovators, and fostering partnerships that drive inclusive economic growth, sustainability, and community transformation.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.