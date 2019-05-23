ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A customer looks at a smartphone at a Huawei retail store in Beijing on May 23, 2019. Chinese telecom giant Huawei says it could roll out its own operating system for smartphones and laptops in China by the autumn after the United States blacklisted the company, a report said on May 23.
AFP/Fred Dufour
US ban on Huawei to have little impact on Philippine telcos — DICT
(Philstar.com) - May 23, 2019 - 4:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — The US government's moves against Chinese telecom giant Huawei would have little effect on the Philippine telecommunications industry, the Department of Information and Communications Technology said.

US President Donald Trump earlier issued an executive order prohibiting American firms from engaging with foreign companies believed to threaten their national security.

The DICT noted that though Trump's order did not specify blacklisted companies or persons, Huawei was affected.

"With the executive order, US companies are prevented from supplying Huawei with software and hardware components," the DICT said in a statement.

While it may affect the supply chain of Huawei, Trump's order would have little impact on the Philippines.

"The local telcos have made pronouncements that they will diversify in their present and future procurements of equipment to make their networks more robust and future proof," the statement read.

According to the DICT, local telcos have not reported any incident of a national security breach from their Huawei equipment.

The agency said it will continue to require local telcos to monitor their networks using world-class cybersecurity audit teams.

Local telcos, including the incoming third telco, were also directed to assure the government that their respective networks "will not be compromised or they may suffer losing their license to operate."

Earlier this week, presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said President Rodrigo Duterte will wait for any recommendation from the Department of National Defense and the National Security adviser on the Huawei ban.

The Chinese government, on the other hand, decried Washington's "economic bullying" against Huawei.

"Some people in the United States do not want China to enjoy the legitimate right to develop, and seek to impede its development process," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a statement.

"This extremely presumptuous and egocentric American approach is not able to gain the approval and support of the international community," Wang added. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

CHINA DEPARTMENT OF INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY HUAWEI UNITED STATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Race is on: Who will be the next House speaker?
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
Several names are being floated for the possible replacement of Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo when she ends her term next...
Headlines
‘Game of chairs’: Winning senators share preferred Senate committee
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
More than a month before they take their oaths of office, some of the senators-elect have already mentioned which Senate committees...
Headlines
Comelec allows Cardema's surprise substitution as Duterte Youth rep
By Jonathan de Santos | 21 hours ago
His substitution at the last minute raised opposition from, among other sectors, Kabataan party-list, which Cardema had framed...
Headlines
Sara thumbs down Pantaleon, Alan for speaker
By Edith Regalado | 19 hours ago
Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio did not mince words regarding those seeking the House speakers’ post in the 18th Congres...
Headlines
Philippines' first warship launched in South Korea
7 hours ago
The Philippine Navy's new frigate was formally launched at the Hyundai Heavy Industries shipbuilding facility in Ulsan, South...
Headlines
Latest
20 minutes ago
The shifting narratives on the 'Bikoy' videos, according to Peter Advincula
20 minutes ago
Here is a quick look at how Advincula changed his tune:
Headlines
50 minutes ago
Panelo: Morales a security threat? She is a good friend, good dancer
By Alexis Romero | 50 minutes ago
Hong Kong authorities reportedly saw former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales as a "security threat" but for presidential...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Security of Tenure bill not quite end of 'endo', labor groups say
1 hour ago
In line with a campaign promises, President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered a crackdown on companies hiring employees on...
Headlines
1 hour ago
De Lima slams China's 'pathetic' treatment of ex-Ombudsman Morales
1 hour ago
Absolutely pathetic, Senator Leila de Lima said, in a letter condemning former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales’ treatment...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Original Duterte Youth nominees unwilling, unready for Congress
2 hours ago
Duterte Youth fielded people who were either unwilling or unready for work at the House of Representatives, documents on their...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with