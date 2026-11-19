Lit! Christmas trees in the metro and beyond kick off the holidays

MANILA, Philippines — Nothing signals the start of this joyous season quite like the grand tradition of illuminating a majestic Christmas tree.

From stylish fashion collaborations to milestone hotel anniversaries and heartwarming philanthropic partnerships, this year’s celebrations are brighter than ever.

We’ve rounded up five spectacular tree-lighting ceremonies across the metro and beyond—spreading the festive spirit, creating unforgettable memories, and welcoming the most wonderful time of the year.

Uniqlo collab Christmas tree at GH Mall

This year, GH Mall brings the magic of Christmas to life with “A Merrier Christmas Together,” a season-long celebration filled with dazzling displays, exciting activities, festive performances, and unforgettable experiences for the whole family.

Making the season more special is GH Mall’s partnership with Uniqlo, bringing a fresh and stylish take on this year’s Christmas tree.

Inspired by the charming streets of Brooklyn, New York, the spectacular Christmas installation at GH Mall’s South Wing Atrium combines contemporary design, sparkling lights and festive displays featuring UNIQLO’s LifeWear and Winter collections.

The magnificent Christmas tree was officially illuminated on November 5, 2026, in a festive ceremony attended by representatives of Ortigas Land, UNIQLO, and the San Juan City local government, with a special performance by the Manila Symphony Orchestra.

Christmas spectacle at SMDC The Strip at Wind, Tagaytay

With the Tagaytay breeze setting the perfect holiday mood, SMDC The Strip at Wind turned into a winter wonderland of lights, music and magic on November 7, as it unveiled its Christmas tree at The Grand Christmas Spectacle.

The celebration marked the official start of the holiday festivities at The Strip, highlighted by the ceremonial Christmas tree lighting and a lineup of exciting performances.

Adding to the evening's grandeur was a holiday production inspired by The Greatest Showman, bringing theatrical flair and lively entertainment to the celebration.

Families, friends, and guests came together to take part in the festivities, making the evening more than just a Christmas celebration. It was an opportunity to create memories, enjoy the company of loved ones, and welcome the season in the festive atmosphere of Tagaytay.

Visitors can also watch out for upcoming surprises and giveaways by following the Facebook pages of SMDC The Strip at Wind and all SMDC malls and strips.

A decade of brilliance at Conrad Manila

Conrad Manila unveils A Decade of Brilliance, a festive celebration marking the luxury hotel's 10th anniversary with a thoughtfully curated collection of dining experiences, seasonal gifts, wellness offerings and memorable gatherings along Manila Bay.

Conrad Manila officially began the holiday festivities through its Christmas tree lighting ceremony with a concert featuring renowned soprano Rachelle Gerodias, internationally acclaimed Imusicapella, and award-winning Manila Symphony Junior Orchestra.

Guests are invited to immerse themselves in the spirit of the season through lavish festive buffets at Brasserie on 3, celebratory Christmas and New Year menus at the Michelin-selected China Blue by Jereme Leung, enchanting afternoon tea experiences and countdown festivities at C Lounge, curated holiday gifts from Bru Coffee Bar and Conrad Spa, exclusive stay offers, and bespoke year-end celebrations at Dewey Ballroom.

AC Hotel Manila’s first meaningful Christmas tree

AC Hotel by Marriott Manila officially welcomed the holiday season with its first-ever Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on November 5 at the 38th level of GLAS Tower.

Carrying the theme “A Season Above the City: Perfectly Precise Holidays,” the celebration marked the beginning of the hotel’s holiday festivities as it approaches its first anniversary.

The evening also placed a spotlight on the spirit of giving through the hotel’s partnership with Save the Children Philippines, reflecting Marriott International’s commitment to supporting the communities where it operates and helping create better futures for children.

As part of the initiative, children participated in an art activity, with their creations to be featured on specially designed Christmas cards. In celebration of World Children’s Day on November 20, AC Hotel by Marriott Manila will make these cards available for purchase at the hotel’s front desks starting on the same date.

Christmas with a cause at Seda BGC

This holdiays, Seda BGC joins hands with the Taguig Lingap Center. Rooted in Filipino culture and heritage, this year’s Christmas theme comes with a cause.

Through the partnership, Seda BGC hopes to keep the spirit of the season alive by extending help to those in need.

Seda Hotels also invites guests to make the most of the celebrations and Experience the Comfort of the Holidays, a collection of holiday offers that bring together heartwarming stays, festive dining and special moments across its hotels. — EV

Editor’s Note: This branded content is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



