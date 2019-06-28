MOTHER'S DAY
This “Rainy Season Promo” offers deals on the Huawei P30 Series, Mate 20 Pro, and Y6 Pro 2019 at significantly competitive price points, beginning today until July 31.
Photo Release
Promo alert: Huawei offers special deals in appreciation of Filipino consumers!
(Philstar.com) - June 28, 2019 - 4:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — Are you starting to feel the blues of the rainy season? Then a new smartphone—packed with amazing features that guarantee to cater to your digital needs and wants—is sure to perk you up.

Huawei knows you and the Filipino consumer well.

In the spirit of going above and beyond customer expectations, Huawei Philippines is introducing the “Rainy Season Promo” in appreciation of its loyal Filipino fans and users.

Running for the whole month of July, the limited-time promo features special deals on the Huawei P30 Series, the Mate 20 Pro, and the Y6 Pro 2019.

These select Huawei models at significantly competitive price points will surely encourage more people to discover the brand’s unmatched quality.

It is also the brand’s way of saying thanks for the incredible support it has gained, helping Huawei become one of the top brands in the country.

Just recently, Huawei Philippines successfully launched its Service Day event where customers received free phone care services, while showing an outpouring of support for the tech brand at the same time.

Both new and long-time users maintained their enthusiasm for Huawei and its products, singling out their experiences with the devices as the best they’ve had in years of owning smartphones.

As a steadfastly customer-centric brand, Huawei has continuously provided its users with outstanding product experiences through its technical innovation and unwavering customer support programs.

It’s a remarkable climb to the top for the tech giant whose mobile technology rivaled top manufacturers in just a few years.

Huawei will continue to develop and produce innovative tech solutions, such as its world-class mobile camera technology for consumers to enjoy.

