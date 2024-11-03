The Standard opening 3rd Southeast Asian branch this November

MANILA, Philippines — Boutique hotel The Standard will open its first branch in Singapore by the end of November.

The Standard, Singapore will also be the third branch in Southeast Asia following initial openings in Thailand's Bangkok Mahanakhon and Hua Hin, which were both named on Conde Nast Traveler's Hot List. The Hua Hin branch was previously named "Best Resort in Southeast Asia."

Designed by the Standard International team in collaboration with Singapore's Ministry of Design, the new branch is located several steps from the Orchard Road shopping district and the 165-year-old UNESCO World Heritage Site Botanic Gardens.

The building will have over 140 creatively designed rooms across eight floors, all with floor-to-ceiling windows to take advantage of natural light during the day and for spectacular views of the surrounding greenery or nearby cityscape.

The Garden on the lower floor will have a pathway leading to the pool area lined with artworks and landscape elements by local artists, offering guests a serene place to stay outside of the rooms.

Highlighting the culinary offerings is Kaya, which is inspired by Japan's Izakaya bars but will make use of regional ingredients, and at night, it will take on a casual club vibe as additional al fresco tables are planned.

Kaya's menu will have familiar dishes like Nigiri, Maki rolls, and Robatayaki, and sprucing up the inventive cocktail selections are various sakes and whiskies.

Amar Lalvani, Executive Chairman of Standard International, expressed his excitement for the opening in Singapore in a statement.

"This city is going through an incredibly dynamic period and emerging into an important global commercial, cultural, and creative hub that's perfect for The Standard," he said. "We look forward to welcoming guests, as well as the local community, to explore our new urban oasis and its hidden treasures."

The Standard, Singapore will open its doors to the public on November 28 but it is already accepting bookings.

