Multi-brand European furniture hub opens in Mandaluyong

Living Innovations is a purveyor of luxurious European furnishings, appliances, and kitchen solutions. Its portfolio of high-end home brands is now under one roof.

MANILA, Philippines — An expansive showroom for an immersive experience await customers at the Living Innovations Experience Hub at its new space in Greenfield District, Mandaluyong City,

Living Innovations is a purveyor of luxurious European furnishings, appliances, and kitchen solutions. Its portfolio of high-end home brands is now under one roof. The LIC Experience Hub is the latest chapter in Living Innovations Corporation’s [LIC] ongoing commitment to elevating the art of living.

“We design things that work seamlessly. But apart from that, Living Innovations Hub is a collection of how, for two decades, we've already tried to look at the design sensibilities of our clients and tastes, so that we now have an understanding of what they want,” said Ferdinand Ong, General Manager of Living Innovations.

“Now, this is our next evolution. Living Innovations Experience Hub is a multi-brand destination where you can see furniture, accessories, outdoor furniture, closets, all rolled into one,” added Ong.

LIC’s finest luxury furniture and home brands across its showrooms include world-renowned names like Minotti, Gaggenau, Bang & Olufsen, and Bulthaup. There are sofas, beds, chairs, console and dining tables, chairs, lighting, closets, home accessories, and more from brands such as Casamilano, Gallotti&Radice, Tacchini, Knoll, Lema, Gandiablasco, and Dedon.

At the LIC, you're able to create vignettes for your space, said Ong.

“We have six-meter ceilings to simulate a living room. You can have a space with a 3.5-meter ceiling to simulate a bedroom. This space is a space where you can create little sections of mock-ups that you can put on your sofa. You can ask our team of interior designers how you create your space,” shared Ong.

If you want an option A for a three-seater, an option B for another white three-seater, or an L-shaped sofa, this space is possible in the new showroom. Here, the customers can select from all the brands. With the assistance of interior designers, LIC can create the space for its clients.

The country’s architects, designers, and homemakers have also come to know and seek out the company’s wide range of indoor and outdoor furniture, kitchen appliances, and audio-visual products whenever they create extraordinary living spaces.

“From trade people, if you have an interior designer or architect, we can help you. But if you don't have one, we have our own team. This is also a testament for our customers that we are here,” assured Ong. “Every 10 years, we try to improve. This is our 28th year, our second decade in doing this. This is our commitment to bringing our showroom to the next level.”

Double the space

The new showroom is double the space of what LIC typically has. It is 1,000 square meters of space with 12 brands, Ong explained: “We started with two 23 years ago in a 67-square-meter showroom. Now, our space is 1,200 square meters. It's much, much bigger. We have almost 80 people in our team at the moment.

The concept was inspired by Ong’s frequent travels to Italy over the years and his observations about the integrated factories and showrooms in Meda.

“I have learned that work and design have a midpoint and synergy to be able to work seamlessly,” he shared. “Compared to our other showrooms that transmit the essence of a brand and their designs, the Hub creates a more personalized flavor that combines different brands in one space.” .

Ong hopes that such tools eliminate the guesswork often associated with traditional consultations to further empower clients to be proactive in the process: “We are a multi-brand destination for all your home lifestyle needs; we provide both the products and the service to our customers. Our ultimate goal is to provide customers with everything that they could possibly need to create a beautiful home.”

LIC Experience Hub is located at 9 Sheridan Street, Mandaluyong City.

