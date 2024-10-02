New home trend: What is Biophilic Design?

The trend is back to Mother Nature and its gift of fresh, rejuvenating air

MANILA, Philippines — Biophilic Design is becoming a trend in designing homes nowadays.

In an interview with Philstar.com, Our Home Marketing Head Glowie Robillo said Biophilic Design is a concept referring to the use of natural environmental materials inside the house.

“So, in terms of design trends, what we're seeing now is a design trend called Biophilic. Biophilic, kasi, we're bringing in nature, or the outdoors, inside the home. So when you follow that design trend, organic, natural, mga wood materials,” she said.

“That's what we use in our furniture and design, and here in Our Home Greenhills Mall, it's holiday theme, and we have the forest grove collection following the Biophilic Design trend na natural, bringing outdoors and wood and organic,” she added.

