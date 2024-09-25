Oro Inodoro Awards returns to honor country's best public restrooms

Assessment in the Philippines classified toilets as clean if they were observed to have a clean toilet bowl, walls, floor and ceiling.

MANILA, Philippines — The Oro Inodoro Awards, formerly known as the Golden Kubeta Awards, is back to honor the best public restrooms in the Philippines.

The awards shed a spotlight on the importance of convenient access to restrooms as well as recognizing how design and maintenance aid in protecting community health and responsible wastewater management.

As such, criteria for winners include cleanliness, maintenance, visual appeal, comfort, and accessibility.

The three main categories of the 2024 Oro Inodoro Awards are Commercial and Retail, Offices and Schools, and Parks and Terminals.

The best restrooms per category will win P10,000 each, while the overall winning establishment will win P30,000. Only public restrooms in Maynilad's service area are eligible to participate.

The special national trophies, Banyo ng Bayan and Banyo Para Sa Lahat, will also be handed out this year with winners getting P10,000 each as well.

The Banyo ng Bayan is the people's choice award to be voted on via social media, while Banyo Para Sa Lahat will be based on features that make a restroom more inclusive and accessible to marginalized groups like differently-abled persons and people of various gender expressions.

"We hope to encourage creativity and invigorate establishments who put in the effort to better serve the public through well-designed restrooms," said Marie Antonette De Ocampo, SAVP and Head of Maynilad’s Corporate Affairs and Communication, in a statement.

