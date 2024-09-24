From boxes to packaging? Celebrity hairstylist Lourd Ramos goes viral for grocery rant videos

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity hairstylist and content creator Lourd Ramos is in hot water after complaining about the way a grocery chain packaged the items he purchased.

Last week, Ramos posted a 37-second video on TikTok criticizing Landers Superstores' decision to use boxes for his groceries.

"I don't understand what happend... look at this, tagpi-tagpi 'yung box," Ramos said, pointing out he has premium membership. "'Di ko alam if nagtitipid or eco-friendly, but I don't appreciate it."

The video made rounds online and elicited a number of reactions from the public, which led to Ramos posting another video attempting to explain his reasons.

With a mocking laugh while driving, Ramos teased all those who made his initial video trend and claimed he had been shopping at Landers before it arrived in the Philippines.

He went on to say he was actually claiming about the grocery's segregation, "Bakit nakahalo ang isda sa sabon? Bakit ang karne nakalagay kasama ng mga kutson at tissue? Common sense, 'di ba?"

Ramos then reiterated he did not care about people's comments, punching down as he said, "Magtrabaho kayo mga dayukdok at hampas lupa!," then called on the grocery chain to "train" their baggers.

The hairstylist even complained about those who suggested he should have used ecobags, adding it wasn't his fault he decided to shop at the store that day.

The latter video did not sit well with the public as many indicated inconsistencies with Ramos' words on top of his degrading comments.

Many pointed out that the grocery store is only found in the Philippines since opening in the country eight years ago, while others said the proper packaging was observed and the use of boxes was normal in grocery chains, like the competitor, S&R.

The viral videos even drew comparison from another content creator Small Laude, who had no complaints when she shopped at Landers during the pandemic and her groceries too were placed in boxes.

Ramos has since deleted his second video, especially as many also said he shouldn't be shooting while driving, and set his TikTok account to private.

