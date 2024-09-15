Presence of mind, CPR skills help fast food manager save customer's life

MANILA, Philippines — Restaurant managers are trained to handle whatever challenges may arise in the day-to-day operations of the branch that they are managing. They have to deal with mostly irate customers who have complaints about the food, the service, even the wet floor and insufficient parking space. They already know what to do to ease the tension and then solve the problem.

But nobody could have warned them about having to face an emergency — like a customer who suddenly suffers a heart attack while in the restaurant.

A McDonald’s Philippines store manager found himself faced with such a situation last April 12.

Quick thinking and presence of mind, coupled with values that his employer has instilled in him, McDonald’s NLEX Drive and Dine Manager Bryan Bondoc responded swiftly to the situation and successfully saved the life of the customer who suffered a heart attack.

He promptly performed Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the customer, while crew member Jerico Cardiente, also trained in CPR, continued the procedure. Meanwhile, two crew members attended to the customer, while Bondoc’s colleague, Maribel Guina, called for an ambulance.

According to the rescue team who arrived at the scene, the customer would have lost his life had the team not observed the CPR protocols.

Bondoc was recently recognized by McDonald’s Philippines and had received many praises for his courageous act of going the extra mile to help a customer in need.

When asked how he felt about being applauded by his peers and leads, Bondoc said he felt motivated to continue to help others. “Nakaka-motivate po na makatulong pa sa iba,” he said.

“Bryan’s story is a reminder of the impact one can make on other people when they are equipped with the right skills, mindset, and values,” said Ruben Marasigan, Vice President for Human Capital Group of McDonald’s Philippines.

Bondoc has been with McDonald’s Philippines for more than 10 years. He was a working student back in 2009 when he was hired as part of one of the chain's Makati branch. When the quick service restaurant opened a store in Malabon, he became a pioneer member of the branch. He later joined McDonald’s Drive and Dine in NLEX where he was eventually promoted to manager.

He has learned many things throughout his employment at McDonald’s Philippines and his recent experience with a life-saving situation shows how important it is that companies invest in their employees’ training and development. Providing Bondoc and his fellow employees with first-aid training equipped them with the necessary skills to save another person’s life.

“Required po kaming um-attend ng First-Aid Class,” Bondoc shared.

RELATED: Bride with brain tumor dies few hours after wedding