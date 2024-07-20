Mavy Legaspi purchases his 2nd luxury vehicle

MANILA, Philippines — Host-actor Mavy Legaspi has bought his second luxury vehicle, a gray BMW Touring, which he had customized.

Mavy shared photos on Instagram of the car after purchasing it. It was then was customized by Keith Bryan Haw, Archie Chiang and Second Skin Industries.

"It all starts with a dream," he wrote in the post's caption, along with a gas pump and steering wheel emoji.

The base variant of the BMW 3 Series Touring begins selling at P3.9 million and the most expensive variant goes up to nearly P10.5 million.

Among those who congratulated Mavy on the purchase were Aiko Melendez, Kaye Abad, Dominic Ochoa, Kokoy de Santos, Tim Yap, Rocco Nacino, EA Guzman, David Guison and Bailey May.

The host-actor previously bought a Mercedes Benz for his 20th birthday three years ago after eyeing the vehicle since he was 16 years old.

Mavy called it a "rebellious move" because his mother and fellow actress, Carmina Villarroel, did want him to drive yet.

RELATED: Toyota's 2024 Land Cruiser Prado finally hits Philippine market