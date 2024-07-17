Toyota's 2024 Land Cruiser Prado finally hits Philippine market

MANILA, Philippines — After its local debut was delayed for a month, the new 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is now available in the Philippines.

The three-row sports utility vehicle (SUV) that can seat seven passengers was supposed to be launched in early June but had to be pushed because of port congestions.

Because of new features the new Prado costs P4.8 million, up over a million from the previous model.

Despite the delay, Toyota dealers still accepted reservations, leading to long queues with resellers pricing it at P7 million.

For comparison, the Lexus GX 550 — the Prado's twin in Toyota's luxury vehicle division — begins selling at around P7.5 million.

The new Prado carries a singular gasoline-fed 2.4-liter turbo engine that makes 281 horsepower and 430 Nm of torque, mated with an 8-speed automatic driving and five selectable drive modes.

There are three available exterior colors — Platinum White Pearl Mica, Attitude Black Mica and Avant-Garde Bronze Metallic — and all have black interiors.

Instead of the "Toyota" retro grille, the Philippine Prada model will have a waterfall grille with vertical chrome inserts and the modern T logo.

Other new features are a moonroof, power tailgate, ventilated seats, 20-inch alloy wheels with 265/60R20 tires, Adaptive Variable Suspension, a 12.3-inch display audio system (fitted with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), a 10-speaker system, rear-seat entertainment system, 360-degree camera, and the updated Toyota Safety Sense 3.0.

