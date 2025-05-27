Catriona Gray shares experience having massage chair with Artificial Intelligence

MANILA, Philippines — From mobile phone applications to computers and cars, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has jumped out of science fiction to recently become a part of everyday life.

At her recent launch as the new brand ambassador of massage chair brand Ogawa, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray shared her experience of having her own AI-powered massager at home.

“Having a massage chair makes it accessible to you 24 hours a day, any time, you don’t have to book something in advance. It’s not dependent on having a masseuse coming to your home,” she explained.

“I feel like in terms of accessibility, ease of use, kasi it really caters a program to use specifically. So I really enjoy my time in my (massage) chair. It allows me to decompress, to really relax at the end of the day.”

Apart from relaxation, her massage chair helps ease the pain of having Scoliosis.

“I really suffer from chronic muscle pain, which is more exacerbated by wearing heels every day, which is part of my work, which I’m not complaining naman. It’s really great to have a partner like (the massage chair) in my own home, that I really can get that self-care and ‘me’ time that I really need.”

In a live demonstration, the brand showed how AI allows the user to personalize the settings in the massage chair – from options on types of massages and levels of strokes, to even play videos or spa sounds during a session. — Photo by Deni Bernardo; video by Anjilica Andaya