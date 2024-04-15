^

Mavy Legaspi sees no problem with Darren Espanto, Kyline Alcantara 'shipping'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 15, 2024 | 2:08pm
Former Kapuso love team and rumored young couple Mavy Legaspi and Kyline Alcantara
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Mavy Legaspi sees no problem with former love team partner Kyline Alcantara being "shipped" or teased with Darren Espanto.

In a report by "24 Oras," Mavy said he and Darren are close friends. 

“I have no problem, kasi Darren and I are very close friends,” he said. 

“Again, what you see on TV is what you get. Pero behind closed doors, nagme-message message kami ni Darren, so we’re very good,” he added. 

Mavy was previously linked to Kyline, while Darren was linked to Mavy's twin sister Cassy. 

Darren and Kyline were teased by "It's Showtime" hosts after she performed in the noontime show. 

Darren recently set the record straight on his relationship with TV host Cassy Legaspi.

He said that he and Cassy are just best friends. 

"Makulit sila! Sabi ko best friends lang kami eh," Darren said. 

"Best friends talaga. It's something a lot of people won't get. Hindi ko alam paano explain pero syempre andun 'yung pagmamahal namin sa isa't isa."

RELATEDDarren Espanto sets record straight on real relationship with Cassy Legaspi

